Police To ‘Invite’ Military Personnel Over Assault Of Agric Officers

Dan Soko
Police To ‘Invite’ Military Personnel Over Assault Of Agric Officers

Police in the Eastern Region is working to invite some military personnel who assaulted agricultural field officers at Akyem Takuyiman in the Kwaebibirim District of the Eastern Region for investigations.

The military officers, who were providing security for a mining company called Elite Mining Company, allegedly unleashed brutality on the field officers who were collecting agricultural census data at Asafo a village near Akim Takyiman.

The Agric field officers who were in Ghana Statistical Service and Agric T-shirts were mistaken for journalists by the military personnel after they took pictures of the land with the GPS tracking tablet device they were using to collect the data.

The Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh said the issue had been brought to the attention of the police and efforts are being made to ensure that justice is served.

“The Kade police have received a report of an assault on a group of agric extension officers who went there to conduct a census at Takyiman area. They were assaulted by a group of military officers who were providing security for a mining concession called Elite Mining Company so the matter has been formal to the Kade police but we are yet to receive statements from the military officers.”

“As usual, we will follow the protocol. We will write to their authorities, inviting them [the suspects] to come and assist the police to conduct further investigations into the matter. When there is an issue against a uniformed officer, we write formally to their superiors to release them formally to the police.”

The incident comes at a time when Parliament has taken a serious view of a recent attack by some military personnel on Police personnel in the Northern Region.

Reports suggest that the military officers acted as one of their colleagues was arrested by a police officer for allegedly assaulting a taxi driver.

Meanwhile, a retired Captain of the Ghana Armed Forces, Joel Sowu has called for a dialogue between the top hierarchy of the Police and the Army to address the brawl between the two state security institutions.

Loading...


Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Showboy – Sankofa (Prod. by Ivanbeatz)

May 06, 2018

Kelvyn Boy – No War (Prod. by Moniebeatz)

May 04, 2018

Tiwa Savage ft. Omarion – Get It Now (Remix)

May 06, 2018

Stonebwoy ft. Baby Jet – Dirty Enemies (Prod. by MOG Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Bisa Kdei – Ewiase

May 04, 2018

Edem – Fie Fuor

May 04, 2018

Most Read News

I’m not the first female artiste to expose my ‘sex organ’ on stage – Raquel

I’m not the first female artiste to expose my ‘sex organ’ on stage – Raquel

April 22, 2018

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018
I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018
BREAKING NEWS… Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal At End Of The Season

BREAKING NEWS… Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal At End Of The Season

April 20, 2018
Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv

Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv

April 21, 2018
Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal: Who Will Replace Him?

Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal: Who Will Replace Him?

April 20, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Mourinho Discusses Possibility Of Ronaldo Returning To Man Utd

May 18, 2018

A.C Milan Make Alfred Duncan Their Number One Target In The summer

May 18, 2018

Ghana Star Michael Essien Ready To Join Any Club In Singapore

May 18, 2018

ICT key to transforming Ghana’s economy – Dr. Bawumia

May 18, 2018

Kwadwo Asamoah Admits It Was A Difficult Decision To Leave Juventus

May 18, 2018

In the pants of a woman

May 18, 2018

I’m fulfilling my campaign promises – Akufo-Addo

May 18, 2018

William Dankyi Complete Hearts of Oak Move [PHOTOS]

May 18, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Egypt's president hails 'breakthrough' in Nile dam talks

May 16, 2018

CAF CONFED. CUP... Aduana Coach Slams Players After Raja Stalemate

May 16, 2018

Jordan Ayew Advised To Join Scottish Side Celtic

May 16, 2018

Zylofon Media To Launch GPL Mega Sponsorship

May 16, 2018

'We Are On A Revamping Mission' - Oduro Nyarko Declares

May 16, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!