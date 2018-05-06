Police To ‘Invite’ Military Personnel Over Assault Of Agric Officers

Police in the Eastern Region is working to invite some military personnel who assaulted agricultural field officers at Akyem Takuyiman in the Kwaebibirim District of the Eastern Region for investigations.

The military officers, who were providing security for a mining company called Elite Mining Company, allegedly unleashed brutality on the field officers who were collecting agricultural census data at Asafo a village near Akim Takyiman.

The Agric field officers who were in Ghana Statistical Service and Agric T-shirts were mistaken for journalists by the military personnel after they took pictures of the land with the GPS tracking tablet device they were using to collect the data.

The Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh said the issue had been brought to the attention of the police and efforts are being made to ensure that justice is served.

“The Kade police have received a report of an assault on a group of agric extension officers who went there to conduct a census at Takyiman area. They were assaulted by a group of military officers who were providing security for a mining concession called Elite Mining Company so the matter has been formal to the Kade police but we are yet to receive statements from the military officers.”

“As usual, we will follow the protocol. We will write to their authorities, inviting them [the suspects] to come and assist the police to conduct further investigations into the matter. When there is an issue against a uniformed officer, we write formally to their superiors to release them formally to the police.”

The incident comes at a time when Parliament has taken a serious view of a recent attack by some military personnel on Police personnel in the Northern Region.

Reports suggest that the military officers acted as one of their colleagues was arrested by a police officer for allegedly assaulting a taxi driver.

Meanwhile, a retired Captain of the Ghana Armed Forces, Joel Sowu has called for a dialogue between the top hierarchy of the Police and the Army to address the brawl between the two state security institutions.