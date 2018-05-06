William Dankyi Complete Hearts of Oak Move [PHOTOS]

Premier League giants, Hearts of Oak have signed William Dankyi from Liberty Professionals on a long-term deal.

The pacy left-back joins the Rainbow family after completing his medicals with the club on Friday.

Dankyi replaces Joshua Otoo and Kassani Ghandy who were all released by the club before the start of the season.

He leaves Liberty Professionals after four seasons with the Scientific Soccer Lads.

