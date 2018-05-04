Kwadwo Asamoah Admits It Was A Difficult Decision To Leave Juventus

Dan Soko
Ghana midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah says it will not be easy to play against Juventus after confirming he will be leaving at the end of the season.

The Ghanaian is reported to have agreed a three year deal with Inter Milan and will join the Nerazzurri in the summer.

Asamoah, 30, admits it was a tough decision to make but he had to move for family reasons. The former Udinese midfielder added he received a new offer from the Turin club but he felt it was time to move.

“I received a renewal proposal,” he said. “Making this decision was tough, thank you for making me grow and for your warmth”

“Despite Juventus has offered me a new contract, although, with great respect for the club and for all of you, I have chosen to embark on a new adventure elsewhere,” he added.

Kwadwo Asamoah revealed it was going to be difficult to play against his former side when they meet. The emotional wingback took time to thank fans of the club.

“It will be absolutely difficult to play against Juventus in the future, but I had to make this decision in the interest of my family and I hope and I hope that the fans can understand and accept this my decision “.

“During these glorious years at Juventus I have had the honor of playing with football legends and some of the best players in the world, I will miss it, for my two fantastic coaches, Massimiliano Allegri and Antonio Conte, and all their staff, I thank you for making me a better player, I can never thank the leaders who brought me here from Udinese and have positively changed my life.

“The support received by the fans during the injuries was incredible. deep for this club, to which I will always be grateful for all the affection shown to me “.

The Ghanaian joins legendary goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon and Stephan Leichesteiner as players to leave the club at the end of the season.

