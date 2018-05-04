Kwadwo Asamoah Admits It Was A Difficult Decision To Leave Juventus

Ghana midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah says it will not be easy to play against Juventus after confirming he will be leaving at the end of the season.
The Ghanaian is reported to have agreed a three year deal with Inter Milan and will join the Nerazzurri in the summer.
Asamoah, 30, admits it was a tough decision to make but he had to move for family reasons. The former Udinese midfielder added he received a new offer from the Turin club but he felt it was time to move.
“I received a renewal proposal,” he said. “Making this decision was tough, thank you for making me grow and for your warmth”
“Despite Juventus has offered me a new contract, although, with great respect for the club and for all of you, I have chosen to embark on a new adventure elsewhere,” he added.
Kwadwo Asamoah revealed it was going to be difficult to play against his former side when they meet. The emotional wingback took time to thank fans of the club.
“It will be absolutely difficult to play against Juventus in the future, but I had to make this decision in the interest of my family and I hope and I hope that the fans can understand and accept this my decision “.
“During these glorious years at Juventus I have had the honor of playing with football legends and some of the best players in the world, I will miss it, for my two fantastic coaches, Massimiliano Allegri and Antonio Conte, and all their staff, I thank you for making me a better player, I can never thank the leaders who brought me here from Udinese and have positively changed my life.
“The support received by the fans during the injuries was incredible. deep for this club, to which I will always be grateful for all the affection shown to me “.
The Ghanaian joins legendary goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon and Stephan Leichesteiner as players to leave the club at the end of the season.
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Most Watched Videos
Most Read News
Best Of The Web
- WAFA SC Promote U16 Coach Sadiq Abubakar As Stop-Gap Ahead Of Ebusua Dwarfs Clash
- Let's not split NPP before 2020 — Hamid to delegates
- LIVE UPDATES: Man United 2-1 Tottenham (FA Cup semis)
- Standards Authority to check imports with EasyPass
- Zylofon to sponsor Ghana Premier League
- Police, FDA pick up Tramadol dealers in Tamale
- ‘Gov’t clears GHC1 billion out of GHC1.2 billion NHIS inherited debt’ – Akufo-Addo
- Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv
- Mahama left 678 of the 998 Presidential staffers – Nitiwul
- Government clears Gh¢1 billion out of Gh¢1.2 billion NHIS inherited debt” – Akufo-Addo
- Ghanaian Clubs Work To Thwart Our Efforts In Africa - Yusif Abubakar
- CDH Financial Holdings Renew Commitment To SWAG
- Ref Liman Beaten For Second Time This Season As Sharks - Medeama Called Off
- EXPOSED: Elmina Sharks In Blatant Lie Over Cause Of Injury To Referee Liman In Medeama Clash
- MATCH REPORT: Karela Disciplines Hearts
- Strategy: Jeff Bezos shared his strategy for crafting the perfect memo — and he said they should take days to write
- Strategy: Whole Foods is retiring all of its loyalty programs before integrating with Amazon Prime (AMZN)
- Politics: Violence is high in Mexico's most popular tourist destinations — but some groups are more at risk
- Ghana Premier League: Kumasi Asante Kotoko held to a draw by Berekum Chelsea
- Politics: 2 clear winners emerged after Trump's rift with his own administration over Russia blew wide open
- Tech: What you need to know about GDPR, the new EU privacy rules that have Silicon Valley scrambling to keep up
- Strategy: Jeff Bezos finally revealed how many people pay for Amazon Prime (AMZN)
- Negative perception of politics responsible for women’s low participation – Lecturer
- Ibrah 1 threatens to expose everyone involved in money laundering in Ghana
- Leicester City’s Daniel Amartey returns to first team training
- Alliance Motors Ghana presents a Jaguar E-PACE to Joselyn Dumas
- Journalist constructs ramps to support PWDs
- GJA Chairman calls for collaboration between the media and health institutions
- Akufo-Addo meets Prince Williams | General News 2018-04-18
- Albert Adomah makes championship team of the season
- Bullet was too quick at replacing Ebony – Father
- MMT scandal: MD ordered to proceed on leave
- Match Report: Inter Allies 1-0 Eleven Wonders – Capelli Boys pip stubborn visitors
- Politics: Former Playboy model Karen McDougal wins a major victory in her fight to speak publicly about an alleged 10-month affair with Trump
- Tech: NASA's newest space telescope 'will discover thousands of planets' — including a handful of worlds that may be habitable to aliens
- Lifestyle: 'I'll never beat that record': Trump praises Barbara and George HW Bush's 73-year marriage
- Sports: This photo shows the first ever high five — here's the surprising backstory
- Tech: SpaceX just launched NASA's new planet-hunting telescope off Earth — but its hunt for alien planets won't start for 2 months
- Tech: Qualcomm is reportedly laying off as many as 1,000 employees as part of a $1 billion cost savings plan (QCOM)
- Politics: Trump puts Kim Jong Un on notice before face-to-face meeting: 'I will leave' if talks are not successful
- Finance: A startup that uses artificial intelligence to discover new drugs just landed a $2 billion valuation
- Strategy: These are the most popular food items at Amazon's futuristic, cashierless store, according to Jeff Bezos (AMZN)
Click Here to Comment on this Article