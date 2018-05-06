IGP fumes at Military, Police clash …Promises to stop unprofessional conduct

Dan Soko

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr David Asante-Apeatu, has stated that the attack of Police in Tamale by some few soldiers was an attempt to mar the Police-Military relationship.

He questioned “Why would anybody want to attack the Police? Where would those soldiers report their cases if crimes against their person and or property were committed?”

Mr Asante-Apeatu stated this at the opening ceremony of the 48th Cadet Officers’ Course for 136 personnel including 27 females in Accra yesterday.


The six- week course would help expand the scope of knowledge of the personnel for effective policing and also enhance their command and managerial skills to improve community safety.

The participants, drawn across the country, include personnel from specialised units such as the Community Policing Unit, Motor Traffic and Transport Department, Police Hospital and Public Affairs Department.

Mr Asante-Apeatu said strategies were ongoing to stop such unprofessional conduct of personnel, adding that “the police administration believes in the constable maxim “he who controls his temper controls the situation”.

The IGP expressed the hope of a better Police-Military relation, adding that the Military-Police cooperation in Operation Vanguard and Calm Life were making meaning impact on national security.

He said since the beginning of this year several training courses in specialised area and fields had been conducted for personnel.

Mr Asante-Apeatu said the Police Administration deemed it necessary to increase the numbers at tactical command level to improve upon mentoring, coaching and supervision of personnel.

He said unprofessional conducts of personnel would be subjected to internal disciplinary processes.

The IGP cautioned the participants to be discipline and take the course seriously.

The Acting Commanding Officer of the Police Academy, Assistant Commissioner (ACP) Darko Ofei Lomotey in his remarks said the course would help the police achieve the goal on the ongoing transformational programme introduced by the Police Administration.

“The cadet officers will be made aware of the five thematic areas of transformational programme which are Community Policing, Criminal Investigations, Monitoring and International Affairs, Information Communication Technology, Welfare and Professional Development of Officers,”he added.

ACP Lomotey said the course has been designed to take the cadets through topics such as Police Intelligence Gathering, Criminal Procedure, Practical Police Duties, Criminal ustice, Police Operation, Planning and Patrols, Financial Management, Child Friendly Policing, and Crime Scene Management.

