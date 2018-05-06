IGP fumes at Military, Police clash …Promises to stop unprofessional conduct

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr David Asante-Apeatu, has stated that the attack of Police in Tamale by some few soldiers was an attempt to mar the Police-Military relationship.
He questioned “Why would anybody want to attack the Police? Where would those soldiers report their cases if crimes against their person and or property were committed?”
Mr Asante-Apeatu stated this at the opening ceremony of the 48th Cadet Officers’ Course for 136 personnel including 27 females in Accra yesterday.
The six- week course would help expand the scope of knowledge of the personnel for effective policing and also enhance their command and managerial skills to improve community safety.
The participants, drawn across the country, include personnel from specialised units such as the Community Policing Unit, Motor Traffic and Transport Department, Police Hospital and Public Affairs Department.
Mr Asante-Apeatu said strategies were ongoing to stop such unprofessional conduct of personnel, adding that “the police administration believes in the constable maxim “he who controls his temper controls the situation”.
The IGP expressed the hope of a better Police-Military relation, adding that the Military-Police cooperation in Operation Vanguard and Calm Life were making meaning impact on national security.
He said since the beginning of this year several training courses in specialised area and fields had been conducted for personnel.
Mr Asante-Apeatu said the Police Administration deemed it necessary to increase the numbers at tactical command level to improve upon mentoring, coaching and supervision of personnel.
He said unprofessional conducts of personnel would be subjected to internal disciplinary processes.
The IGP cautioned the participants to be discipline and take the course seriously.
The Acting Commanding Officer of the Police Academy, Assistant Commissioner (ACP) Darko Ofei Lomotey in his remarks said the course would help the police achieve the goal on the ongoing transformational programme introduced by the Police Administration.
“The cadet officers will be made aware of the five thematic areas of transformational programme which are Community Policing, Criminal Investigations, Monitoring and International Affairs, Information Communication Technology, Welfare and Professional Development of Officers,”he added.
ACP Lomotey said the course has been designed to take the cadets through topics such as Police Intelligence Gathering, Criminal Procedure, Practical Police Duties, Criminal ustice, Police Operation, Planning and Patrols, Financial Management, Child Friendly Policing, and Crime Scene Management.
Most Watched Videos
Most Read News
Best Of The Web
- WAFA SC Promote U16 Coach Sadiq Abubakar As Stop-Gap Ahead Of Ebusua Dwarfs Clash
- Let's not split NPP before 2020 — Hamid to delegates
- LIVE UPDATES: Man United 2-1 Tottenham (FA Cup semis)
- Standards Authority to check imports with EasyPass
- Zylofon to sponsor Ghana Premier League
- Police, FDA pick up Tramadol dealers in Tamale
- ‘Gov’t clears GHC1 billion out of GHC1.2 billion NHIS inherited debt’ – Akufo-Addo
- Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv
- Mahama left 678 of the 998 Presidential staffers – Nitiwul
- Government clears Gh¢1 billion out of Gh¢1.2 billion NHIS inherited debt” – Akufo-Addo
- Ghanaian Clubs Work To Thwart Our Efforts In Africa - Yusif Abubakar
- Here's Senate Official Reaction To The Invasion & Stealing Of Mace
- The Double Salary Scandal: Did The Lawmakers Know What They Were Doing?
- Re: Gay Rights In Ghana: Open Letter To Theresa May
- Do Ghanaians Have The Right To Claim The Moral High Ground Over Nigerians?
- Cut The Theoretical Tripe And Confront The Evidence!
- Creation Of New Regions: Justice Commission Briefs National House Of Chiefs
- Needing Better Clarification From NPP Government On The Free Or Private Use Of Government Equipment (E.g. Trucks) By Traditional Chiefs And Queens--Kumawu
- How Some Ghana Electricity Corporation Staff/Electricians Recently Duped My Sisters In Kumasi
- Volta Region: Pai-Katanga Roman Catholic Basic School Appeals For Help
- From GHANA With LOVE: STOP THE TALK And DELIVER RESULTS!!
- Ayawaso East Youth Clamour For Dr.Yakubu Azindoo
- India and Iran pledge to deepen Ghana’s aviation sector ties
- Ensure the accreditation of private KGs – SEND Ghana to GES
- Kofi Adjorlolo and son sleeping with the same woman?
- Sharks-Medeama clash: Nduom denies attack on referee
- Homosexuality: Let’s wait for Akufo-Addo’s response from UK – Koku Anyidoho
- Buhari’s nominee remanded in prison for alleged N182m fraud
- Falana Reacts To Senator Omo-Agege Saga: "No Legislative House Can Suspend Member"
- Accident In Lagos As Truck Falls Off Berger Bridge, Lands On Two Cars
- I Can't Be Arrested, I Did Not Remove The Mace - Senator Omo-Agege
- “Life Is Very Hard. The Only People Who Really Live Are Those Who Are Harder Than Life Itself.”
- Refuse dumps invading Abossey Okai [PHOTOS]
- I Love Dogs, But The City Needs To Be Clean
- Leave Dr. Kwame Amoako Tuffuor Alone
- Churches Being Converted To Drinking Bars While They Complain About Too Much Mosques In Europe
- Government’s Failure To Pay Debts Owed Waste Service Providers A Major Cause Of Ghana’s Waste Challenge
- The Voices Of Suffering Cocoa Farmers: Pay Us Higher Prices Or We Will Die!
- Only Demons Engage In Homosexuality; We Will Resist It--Assemblies Of God
- Citizens Call For The Involvement Of Communities In Project Implementation
- Teachers Cautioned Against Indiscriminate Absenteeism
- Pressing babies’ heads to obtain 'better' shapes damages brain - Neuroscientists
Click Here to Comment on this Article