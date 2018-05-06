Military, Police to set up c’ttees for peaceful co-existence

Dan Soko

– Advertisment –

The Police and Military High commands have agreed to set up committees at all regions with a military base to oversee peaceful co-existence between personnel of both services.

A statement signed yesterday in Accra by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) David Eklu, Director-General, Public Affairs Directorate, Ghana Police Service and Colonel Eric Aggrey Quashie, Director, Public Relations, Ghana Armed Forces, said the committees would be made up of Police and Military membership.

The statement follows a meeting between leadership of the two services following violent clashes between some police and military personnel in the Tamale Metropolis last Wednesday.

As part of the measures to curb such clashes, it said the high commands also resolved to deal promptly with acts of indiscipline among their rank and file and constantly remind officers to respect the rule of law and follow command procedures for addressing breaches of law and acts of indiscipline.

The statement noted that both high commands would continue to collaborate in investigating the clash and similar existing cases and sanction officers found culpable in accordance with the law.

In the meantime, a team of senior Police and Military officers were dispatched to Tamale from Accra to join in the durbar held yesterday with the police and military in order to bring lasting solution to the causes of clashes in the region, the statement said.

It said the high commands have taken a serious view to Wednesday’s clashes and condemned the incident saying that “the clash between the Police and Military is regrettable as both commands have identified causes of clashes and had come out and implemented strategies to address such occurrences earlier in the year.”

The statement assured the general public that steps were being taken to address these regrettable incidents to the latter and urged for circumspection from all sides.

By Times Reporter

Print Friendly


Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Tiwa Savage ft. Omarion – Get It Now (Remix)

May 06, 2018

Showboy – Sankofa (Prod. by Ivanbeatz)

May 06, 2018

Stonebwoy – We Bad (Don 45)

May 06, 2018

Edem – Fie Fuor

May 04, 2018

Barima Sidney – Mpinatwe3 (Prod. by Kin Dee)

April 29, 2018

Stonebwoy ft. Baby Jet – Dirty Enemies (Prod. by MOG Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Most Read News

Royal Baby: Duchess Of Cambridge Give Birth To Baby Boy

April 23, 2018
I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Trending GH: Ghanaians react to Wenger's departure from Arsenal at the end of the season

April 20, 2018

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018
Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal: Who Will Replace Him?

Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal: Who Will Replace Him?

April 20, 2018
Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv

Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv

April 21, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Hungarian giants Ferencvaros to splash 500,000 Euros to grab Ghanaian defender Abraham Frimpong

May 18, 2018

Military-Police clash: Afenyo-Markin rejects Speaker’s summoning of Defence, Interior Ministers

May 18, 2018

Hungarian giants Ferencvaros to splash 500,000 Euros to grab Ghanaian defender Abraham Frimpong

May 18, 2018

Letter from Africa: Why is no-one talking about the Zamfara conflict?

May 18, 2018

KelniGVG deal saving $1.1m/mth – Ursula

May 18, 2018

Suspend Battor SHS headmaster over phone sex – CASA

May 18, 2018

Gov’t Should Meet LPG Operators Halfway – COPEC

May 18, 2018

Ghana Should Re-Open Investigation Into Killings And Bring Jammeh To Justice – ACILA

May 18, 2018

MOST POPULAR

34-Year-Old Man Dragged To Court Following Sexual Assault

May 17, 2018

The Men In Green Are On The Loose In Tamale

May 17, 2018

Golden Key Group Lauds Government's Online Marketing Programme

May 17, 2018

Methodist Raffiki Home Receives Support From Prisons Wives Association

May 17, 2018

We Need All-Hands-On-Deck In The Fight Against Corruption

May 17, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!