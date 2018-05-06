No room for anyone to contest Akufo-Addo internally–NPP

President Akufo-Addo
The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has stated that it will be a waste of time for anyone to contest President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo internally.
The party’s Director of Elections, Evans Nimako, explained that the current president will be the party’s 2020 presidential candidate and there would be no room for anyone to contest him internally.
He described the performance of Nana Akufo-Addo as incredible due to the fulfillment of his major campaign promises making the party firm, focused and poised for victory 2020,’’ he assured.
When asked why he made such a comment Mr Nimako insisted ‘’the party is strong and if you are aware of our history, you will recall that former President Kufour transformed the country and President Akufo-Addo is following his path.
“When we opened nominations in 2004, we respected Mr Kufour and prevented people from contesting him internally, the party is confident in President Akufo-Addo and we are optimistic he will win the 2020 polls for the NPP.
“He is the one who will represent the party, we will support him and ensure his policies are fulfilled to make the living conditions of Ghanaians better,’’ Mr Nimako added.
Meanwhile, the party has rescheduled its national delegates conference to July 6-8. It was originally scheduled for June 14, 2018.
This new date was contained in a press statement signed by the acting general secretary John Boadu.
“This decision was arrived at by the party’s National Steering Committee at its meeting held on Tuesday, May 15, 2018.
“Aside the date which has been rescheduled, every other arrangement pertaining to the organisation of the conference including the venue and electoral arrangements, remain unchanged.
“The postponement was due to the clash with Ramadan, which is likely to be celebrated that day,” the statement said. –rainbowradioonline.com
Most Watched Videos
Most Read News
Best Of The Web
- WAFA SC Promote U16 Coach Sadiq Abubakar As Stop-Gap Ahead Of Ebusua Dwarfs Clash
- Let's not split NPP before 2020 — Hamid to delegates
- LIVE UPDATES: Man United 2-1 Tottenham (FA Cup semis)
- Standards Authority to check imports with EasyPass
- Zylofon to sponsor Ghana Premier League
- Police, FDA pick up Tramadol dealers in Tamale
- ‘Gov’t clears GHC1 billion out of GHC1.2 billion NHIS inherited debt’ – Akufo-Addo
- Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv
- Mahama left 678 of the 998 Presidential staffers – Nitiwul
- Government clears Gh¢1 billion out of Gh¢1.2 billion NHIS inherited debt” – Akufo-Addo
- Ghanaian Clubs Work To Thwart Our Efforts In Africa - Yusif Abubakar
- Here's Senate Official Reaction To The Invasion & Stealing Of Mace
- The Double Salary Scandal: Did The Lawmakers Know What They Were Doing?
- Re: Gay Rights In Ghana: Open Letter To Theresa May
- Do Ghanaians Have The Right To Claim The Moral High Ground Over Nigerians?
- Cut The Theoretical Tripe And Confront The Evidence!
- Creation Of New Regions: Justice Commission Briefs National House Of Chiefs
- Needing Better Clarification From NPP Government On The Free Or Private Use Of Government Equipment (E.g. Trucks) By Traditional Chiefs And Queens--Kumawu
- How Some Ghana Electricity Corporation Staff/Electricians Recently Duped My Sisters In Kumasi
- Volta Region: Pai-Katanga Roman Catholic Basic School Appeals For Help
- From GHANA With LOVE: STOP THE TALK And DELIVER RESULTS!!
- Ayawaso East Youth Clamour For Dr.Yakubu Azindoo
- India and Iran pledge to deepen Ghana’s aviation sector ties
- Ensure the accreditation of private KGs – SEND Ghana to GES
- Kofi Adjorlolo and son sleeping with the same woman?
- Sharks-Medeama clash: Nduom denies attack on referee
- Homosexuality: Let’s wait for Akufo-Addo’s response from UK – Koku Anyidoho
- Buhari’s nominee remanded in prison for alleged N182m fraud
- Falana Reacts To Senator Omo-Agege Saga: "No Legislative House Can Suspend Member"
- Accident In Lagos As Truck Falls Off Berger Bridge, Lands On Two Cars
- I Can't Be Arrested, I Did Not Remove The Mace - Senator Omo-Agege
- “Life Is Very Hard. The Only People Who Really Live Are Those Who Are Harder Than Life Itself.”
- Refuse dumps invading Abossey Okai [PHOTOS]
- I Love Dogs, But The City Needs To Be Clean
- Leave Dr. Kwame Amoako Tuffuor Alone
- Churches Being Converted To Drinking Bars While They Complain About Too Much Mosques In Europe
- Government’s Failure To Pay Debts Owed Waste Service Providers A Major Cause Of Ghana’s Waste Challenge
- The Voices Of Suffering Cocoa Farmers: Pay Us Higher Prices Or We Will Die!
- Only Demons Engage In Homosexuality; We Will Resist It--Assemblies Of God
- Citizens Call For The Involvement Of Communities In Project Implementation
- Teachers Cautioned Against Indiscriminate Absenteeism
- Pressing babies’ heads to obtain 'better' shapes damages brain - Neuroscientists
Click Here to Comment on this Article