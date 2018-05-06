No room for anyone to contest Akufo-Addo internally–NPP





President Akufo-Addo

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has stated that it will be a waste of time for anyone to contest President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo internally.

The party’s Director of Elections, Evans Nimako, explained that the current president will be the party’s 2020 presidential candidate and there would be no room for anyone to contest him internally.





He described the performance of Nana Akufo-Addo as incredible due to the fulfillment of his major campaign promises making the party firm, focused and poised for victory 2020,’’ he assured.

When asked why he made such a comment Mr Nimako insisted ‘’the party is strong and if you are aware of our history, you will recall that former President Kufour transformed the country and President Akufo-Addo is following his path.

“When we opened nominations in 2004, we respected Mr Kufour and prevented people from contesting him internally, the party is confident in President Akufo-Addo and we are optimistic he will win the 2020 polls for the NPP.

“He is the one who will represent the party, we will support him and ensure his policies are fulfilled to make the living conditions of Ghanaians better,’’ Mr Nimako added.

Meanwhile, the party has rescheduled its national delegates conference to July 6-8. It was originally scheduled for June 14, 2018.

This new date was contained in a press statement signed by the acting general secretary John Boadu.

“This decision was arrived at by the party’s National Steering Committee at its meeting held on Tuesday, May 15, 2018.

“Aside the date which has been rescheduled, every other arrangement pertaining to the organisation of the conference including the venue and electoral arrangements, remain unchanged.

“The postponement was due to the clash with Ramadan, which is likely to be celebrated that day,” the statement said. –rainbowradioonline.com