No room for anyone to contest Akufo-Addo internally–NPP

Dan Soko

President Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has stated that it will be a waste of time for anyone to contest President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo internally.

The party’s Director of Elections, Evans Nimako, explained that the current president will be the party’s 2020 presidential candidate and there would be no room for anyone to contest him internally.


He described the performance of Nana Akufo-Addo as incredible due to the fulfillment of his major campaign promises making the party firm, focused and poised for victory 2020,’’ he assured.

When asked why he made such a comment Mr Nimako insisted ‘’the party is strong and if you are aware of our history, you will recall that former President Kufour transformed the country and President Akufo-Addo is following his path.

“When we opened nominations in 2004, we respected Mr Kufour and prevented people from contesting him internally, the party is confident in President Akufo-Addo and we are optimistic he will win the 2020 polls for the NPP.

“He is the one who will represent the party, we will support him and ensure his policies are fulfilled to make the living conditions of Ghanaians better,’’ Mr Nimako added.
Meanwhile, the party has rescheduled its national delegates conference to July 6-8. It was originally scheduled for June 14, 2018.

This new date was contained in a press statement signed by the acting general secretary John Boadu.
“This decision was arrived at by the party’s National Steering Committee at its meeting held on Tuesday, May 15, 2018.

“Aside the date which has been rescheduled, every other arrangement pertaining to the organisation of the conference including the venue and electoral arrangements, remain unchanged.

“The postponement was due to the clash with Ramadan, which is likely to be celebrated that day,” the statement said. –rainbowradioonline.com

Hungarian giants Ferencvaros to splash 500,000 Euros to grab Ghanaian defender Abraham Frimpong

May 18, 2018

Military-Police clash: Afenyo-Markin rejects Speaker’s summoning of Defence, Interior Ministers

May 18, 2018

Letter from Africa: Why is no-one talking about the Zamfara conflict?

May 18, 2018

KelniGVG deal saving $1.1m/mth – Ursula

May 18, 2018

Suspend Battor SHS headmaster over phone sex – CASA

May 18, 2018

Gov’t Should Meet LPG Operators Halfway – COPEC

May 18, 2018

Ghana Should Re-Open Investigation Into Killings And Bring Jammeh To Justice – ACILA

May 18, 2018

