Issah Ibrahim Complete Dreams FC Move

Dreams FC are delighted to announce the signing of youngster, Ibrahim Issah.

Issah is a former player of Royal Awudu Issaka Academy and joins Dreams FC as a free agent.

He has signed a four-and-a-half-year deal and will link up with the first team for the second half of the season.

Ibrahim Issah is an offensive midfielder who can also play as a striker.

Sharing his first words after his signing, Issah was thankful for the opportunity to join the club.

“It’s a big opportunity to be in Dreams FC because it is a big club so I thank God for making it possible for me to be here.”

“I believe in the club because they make young people to become Stars and my aim is to make it to the top so I chose them.”, he added.

He is expected to add some more firepower to the Dreams FC’s attacking force.