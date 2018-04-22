Black Princesses To Begin Camping On Monday

Ghana’s female Under-20 national team the Black Princesses, will begin camping next week after several weeks of delay.
The team secured qualification for the World Cup in January, and have since been out of camp.
Head Coach of the side Yusif Basigi revealed in an interview with Citi Sports, that the team will begin camping for the upcoming World Cup in France on Monday.
“The good news is that we have been cleared to begin camping, so we will start on Monday. Its a big relief to me, the technical staff and the players as well,” he said.
“We are hoping to use the little time we have judiciously to come out with something fruitful at the end.”
Ghana will kick off their campaign against the hosts France, at Stade de la Rabine, Vannes, on August 5, before facing the Netherlands and New Zealand on August 8 and 12 respectively.
Most Watched Videos
Most Read News
Best Of The Web
- WAFA SC Promote U16 Coach Sadiq Abubakar As Stop-Gap Ahead Of Ebusua Dwarfs Clash
- Let's not split NPP before 2020 — Hamid to delegates
- LIVE UPDATES: Man United 2-1 Tottenham (FA Cup semis)
- Standards Authority to check imports with EasyPass
- Zylofon to sponsor Ghana Premier League
- Police, FDA pick up Tramadol dealers in Tamale
- ‘Gov’t clears GHC1 billion out of GHC1.2 billion NHIS inherited debt’ – Akufo-Addo
- Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv
- Mahama left 678 of the 998 Presidential staffers – Nitiwul
- Government clears Gh¢1 billion out of Gh¢1.2 billion NHIS inherited debt” – Akufo-Addo
- Ghanaian Clubs Work To Thwart Our Efforts In Africa - Yusif Abubakar
- Here's Senate Official Reaction To The Invasion & Stealing Of Mace
- The Double Salary Scandal: Did The Lawmakers Know What They Were Doing?
- Re: Gay Rights In Ghana: Open Letter To Theresa May
- Do Ghanaians Have The Right To Claim The Moral High Ground Over Nigerians?
- Cut The Theoretical Tripe And Confront The Evidence!
- Creation Of New Regions: Justice Commission Briefs National House Of Chiefs
- Needing Better Clarification From NPP Government On The Free Or Private Use Of Government Equipment (E.g. Trucks) By Traditional Chiefs And Queens--Kumawu
- How Some Ghana Electricity Corporation Staff/Electricians Recently Duped My Sisters In Kumasi
- Volta Region: Pai-Katanga Roman Catholic Basic School Appeals For Help
- From GHANA With LOVE: STOP THE TALK And DELIVER RESULTS!!
- Ayawaso East Youth Clamour For Dr.Yakubu Azindoo
- India and Iran pledge to deepen Ghana’s aviation sector ties
- Ensure the accreditation of private KGs – SEND Ghana to GES
- Kofi Adjorlolo and son sleeping with the same woman?
- Sharks-Medeama clash: Nduom denies attack on referee
- Homosexuality: Let’s wait for Akufo-Addo’s response from UK – Koku Anyidoho
- Buhari’s nominee remanded in prison for alleged N182m fraud
- Falana Reacts To Senator Omo-Agege Saga: "No Legislative House Can Suspend Member"
- Accident In Lagos As Truck Falls Off Berger Bridge, Lands On Two Cars
- I Can't Be Arrested, I Did Not Remove The Mace - Senator Omo-Agege
- “Life Is Very Hard. The Only People Who Really Live Are Those Who Are Harder Than Life Itself.”
- Refuse dumps invading Abossey Okai [PHOTOS]
- I Love Dogs, But The City Needs To Be Clean
- Leave Dr. Kwame Amoako Tuffuor Alone
- Churches Being Converted To Drinking Bars While They Complain About Too Much Mosques In Europe
- Government’s Failure To Pay Debts Owed Waste Service Providers A Major Cause Of Ghana’s Waste Challenge
- The Voices Of Suffering Cocoa Farmers: Pay Us Higher Prices Or We Will Die!
- Only Demons Engage In Homosexuality; We Will Resist It--Assemblies Of God
- Citizens Call For The Involvement Of Communities In Project Implementation
- Teachers Cautioned Against Indiscriminate Absenteeism
- Pressing babies’ heads to obtain 'better' shapes damages brain - Neuroscientists
Click Here to Comment on this Article