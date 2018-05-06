Black Stars Friendlies Against Japan And Iceland To Cost $465,000

The Ministry of Youth and Sports will spend a combined amount of $465,000 on the Black Stars’ upcoming international friendlies against Japan and Iceland.

The sum is to cater for the international air travel and appearance fee of the team, while the internal transportation, accommodation and feeding will be catered for by the Federations of the host countries for the respective games.

An amount of $300,000 has been allocated for the game against Japan, while $165,000 has been set aside for the Iceland game.

Here is the full statement from the Sports Ministry:

BLACK STARS TO PLAY FRIENDLIES WITH JAPAN AND ICELAND

The Ministry of Youth and Sports has given approval to the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to honour two (2) international friendly matches namely;

Ghana Black Stars vrs. Japan National Team on Friday, 1st June 2018.

Ghana Black Stars vrs. Iceland National Team on Thursday, 7th June 2018.

These international friendly matches have become necessary in view of the need to continue to build and put the national team in shape ahead of future competitive matches notably the 2019 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

The matches between Japan and Iceland National Teams are respectively being put together on behalf of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) by United Football Management and Evol Sport.

The financial commitment to the Black Stars for the Japan and Iceland friendlies are $300,000 and $165,000 respectively. These sums are to cater for the international air travel and appearance fee of the team while the internal transportation, accommodation and feeding will be catered for by the Federations of the host countries.

Dr. Emmanuel Owusu-Ansah

Technical Advisor

(0208165044)