Deputy Health Minister storms Israel to pray for Akufo-Addo

Deputy Health Minister and Member of Parliament (MP) for Weija Gbawe constituency, Greater Accra region, Tina Gifty Naa Ayeley Mensah is in Israel to pray for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

MyNewsGH.com cannot independently ascertain if the Deputy Minister was in the Middle East Country for official duties or just went there for prayer purposes.

But Images reveal her in a mood of prayer before a picture with lighted candles and posted it on her verified Facebook page saying “in a temple in Israel after discharging day’s assignment offering prayers and casting requests onto to God to support H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his perfect team or administration to drive the interest and aspirations of the Ghanaian citizen to a perfect end. Shalom…Peace to all”

Source:MyNewsGH.com