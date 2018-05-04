Mzbel hosts ‘Odor Nsor’: a new love show on Onua FM

From Thursday May 24, listeners of Onua 95.1FM will have a world of an entirely new experience of radio as they will be treated to a dose of Love, Sex and all there is to know about relationships.
Christened ‘Odor Nsor’, which literally translates as “Love Glows”, the weekly programme will be hosted by the ever bubbly and sometimes controversial songstress Mzbel. The weekly programme will air from 10pm to 12pm every Thursday.
‘Odor Nsor’ promises to tickle fancies while holding audience captive on some mind provoking issues about Love, Sex and Relationship. It will largely dwell on slices of real life experiences .
The show will ultimately be a platform for an effective response to deal with developing issues from relationship and sex life by providing listeners with the platform to open up and seek help to improve their relationships.
Seasoned motivational icons and counselors who are well-experienced on issues of relationship, marriage, love, and sex will make appearances on the show.
In the adult corner, the show will deal with sex and how best couples can make the best out of their sexual life.‘Odor Nsor’ is everything you have been waiting for in radio. Better still call it the one stop solution center for all relationship challenges.
Make a date on Thursday, May 24, and make another date the following Thursday, and another and another.
Shhhhhhhhh…!! Tune into Onua 95.1FM, let’s talk it: Love, Sex & Relationship.
By 3news.com|Ghana
