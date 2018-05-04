Suspend Battor SHS headmaster over phone sex – CASA

Dan Soko
Suspend Battor SHS headmaster over phone sex – CASA
Suspend Battor SHS headmaster over phone sex – CASA

The Coalition Against Sexual Abuse (CASA) has called for the immediate suspension of the headmaster of Battor High School, Lawrence K. Korley after an audio of him having phone sex with a student went viral Thursday.

Mr. Korley is heard in the audio recording hysterically asking the girl to part her legs, fondle her genitalia and moan in ecstasy as they mutually masturbated on the phone.

In a statement Friday, CASA said it “welcomes the call for a thorough investigation into the allegations of serial sexual abuse, harassment and sex with students by the head teacher, Mr. Lawrence Korley.”


“CASA is calling for the immediate temporary removal of the Head Teacher during the course of the investigation,” it added.

Mr. Korley, according to CASA, has in the past been faced with a number of allegations of sexual misconduct and assault, alleging that in 2011 he faced a charge for raping an American schoolteacher, who had to leave the country.

CASA said it believes “the allegations are extremely serious and welcomes the swift action by Dr. Prempeh, Minister of Education demanding a full investigation and that any person placed in a position of authority wields an enormous amount of power and responsibility, and this is particularly critical when young persons are involved.

