Hungarian giants Ferencvaros to splash 500,000 Euros to grab Ghanaian defender Abraham Frimpong

Dan Soko

Hungarian top flight side Ferencvaros are set to pay 500,000 Euros for Ghanaian defender Abraham Frimpong from Serbian giants Red Star Belgrade. 

The Ghanaian defender won the Serbian league with Red Star but could leave at the end of the season. The 25 year old is attracting interest from Several clubs following his ipressive performances with the Serbian giants this season, where he played 16 times scoring a goal.

Having played most of his career in Serbia with  FK Napredak Krusevac and Vovidina, the Ghanaian is set to move for a new adventure in Hungary.

Reports from Serbia indicates, Abraham Frimpong will join the club if Ferencvaros meet the asking price of Red Star.

Abraham Frimpong was at the club with compatriot Richmond Boajkye Yiadom, who left for Jiangsu Siunning in China.

Loading...


Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

kumi Guitar – Betweener (Prod. by Jaynim Beatz)

May 04, 2018

Shatta Wale – Storm Energy

May 06, 2018

Bisa Kdei – Ewiase

May 04, 2018

Atumpan – Slay Mama (Prod. by Dr. Raybeat)

April 22, 2018

Edem – Fie Fuor

May 04, 2018

Shatta Wale x Natty Lee x Addi Self – True Believer (Prod. by M.O.G Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Most Read News

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018

Royal Baby: Duchess Of Cambridge Give Birth To Baby Boy

April 23, 2018

Trending GH: Ghanaians react to Wenger's departure from Arsenal at the end of the season

April 20, 2018
Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal: Who Will Replace Him?

Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal: Who Will Replace Him?

April 20, 2018
Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv

Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv

April 21, 2018
I’m not the first female artiste to expose my ‘sex organ’ on stage – Raquel

I’m not the first female artiste to expose my ‘sex organ’ on stage – Raquel

April 22, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Hungarian giants Ferencvaros to splash 500,000 Euros to grab Ghanaian defender Abraham Frimpong

May 18, 2018

Military-Police clash: Afenyo-Markin rejects Speaker’s summoning of Defence, Interior Ministers

May 18, 2018

Hungarian giants Ferencvaros to splash 500,000 Euros to grab Ghanaian defender Abraham Frimpong

May 18, 2018

Letter from Africa: Why is no-one talking about the Zamfara conflict?

May 18, 2018

KelniGVG deal saving $1.1m/mth – Ursula

May 18, 2018

Suspend Battor SHS headmaster over phone sex – CASA

May 18, 2018

Gov’t Should Meet LPG Operators Halfway – COPEC

May 18, 2018

Ghana Should Re-Open Investigation Into Killings And Bring Jammeh To Justice – ACILA

May 18, 2018

MOST POPULAR

34-Year-Old Man Dragged To Court Following Sexual Assault

May 17, 2018

The Men In Green Are On The Loose In Tamale

May 17, 2018

Golden Key Group Lauds Government's Online Marketing Programme

May 17, 2018

Methodist Raffiki Home Receives Support From Prisons Wives Association

May 17, 2018

We Need All-Hands-On-Deck In The Fight Against Corruption

May 17, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!