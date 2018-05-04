Volta NPP Chairman Fulfills Campaign Promise

Dan Soko

Makafui Kofi Woanyah

The Volta Regional chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Makafui Kofi Woanyah, has performed a sod cutting ceremony for the construction of a constituency office for the party at Chinderi in the Krachi-Nchumuru Constituency of the region.

The action was in fulfillment of a campaign promise he made when he was seeking the mandate of the people to become the regional chairman.

The project signaled the beginning of Mr. Woanyah’s earlier pledge to provide all the 26 constituencies in the region with offices to facilitate party activities.

He reiterated the pledge when he embarked on a five-day ‘thank you’ tour of the constituencies following his landslide victory during the regional delegates’ conference of the NPP held on Saturday, April 21, this year at Hohoe.

Mr Woanyah, who joined the Krachi-Nchumuru NPP women to celebrate Mothers’ Day in the constituency, claimed that he is committed to ensuring women empowerment and equal opportunity for all.

He presented 100 bags of cement for the commencement of the project and promised to make funds available for its timely completion.

The party’s grassroots at Krachi-Nchumuru expressed their gratitude to the chairman for starting the project in their constituency.

They affirmed their readiness to go the extra mile to make sure that the party improves significantly on its fortunes in the constituency.

The team was accompanied by the Director of Operations, Elikem Sewordor; Deputy Regional Organiser, Shelter Adjorlolo; Deputy Regional Youth Organiser, Emmanuel Quarshie and Chairman Castro of Krachi East Constituency.

From Fred Duodu, Ho (k.duodu@yahoo.com)



Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Medikal – Adwee Ba (Prod. by Halm)

May 04, 2018

Atumpan – Slay Mama (Prod. by Dr. Raybeat)

April 22, 2018

Edem – Fie Fuor

May 04, 2018

Guru – Golden Stool ft. Edem x Lil Shaker (Prod. by Tombeatz)

May 04, 2018

Bisa Kdei – Ewiase

May 04, 2018

kumi Guitar – Betweener (Prod. by Jaynim Beatz)

May 04, 2018

Most Read News

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018
BREAKING NEWS… Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal At End Of The Season

BREAKING NEWS… Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal At End Of The Season

April 20, 2018

Royal Baby: Duchess Of Cambridge Give Birth To Baby Boy

April 23, 2018
Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal: Who Will Replace Him?

Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal: Who Will Replace Him?

April 20, 2018

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018

Wa UDS students raise red flag over ‘passport fraud’

April 23, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


NDC Suspends Akropong Chairman

May 19, 2018

Bukom Banku Granted Bail

May 19, 2018

Free SHS To Be Extended To 2nd Year Students By September – Nana Addo

May 19, 2018

Berekum Chelsea striker Stephen Amankona accepts criticism from coach Svetislav Tanasijevic 

May 19, 2018

Brong Ahafo: Hunter Kills Hunter

May 19, 2018

Investigative Report On Newmont Mine Accident Released

May 19, 2018

UNICEF Challenged Media To Protect Rights Of Children

May 19, 2018

Christ Apostolic Church Rises Against Gay Marriages

May 19, 2018

MOST POPULAR

About $29,000 Discrepancy Discovered In 2015 GHEITI Report

May 17, 2018

3 ECG Meter Thieves Arrested

May 17, 2018

2 Gets 20 Years For Armed Robbery, Wee

May 17, 2018

Meteo Agency Warns Of ‘Heavy Rainstorm’ Today

May 17, 2018

Nana B, Abdul Ganiyu In Election Alliance

May 17, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!