Tumu Residents Clash With Police

Dan Soko

One Kanwei Hanidu, 21, has been confirmed dead at Tumu in the Sissala East Municipality of the Upper West Region.

DAILY GUIDE’s source said personnel of the Special Weapon and Tactics (SWAT) of the Ghana Police Service at Tumu conducted an operation on Thursday at a purported drug peddlers’ base which resulted in Hanidu allegedly drowning in a dam.

His body could not be retrieved by the residents until Friday afternoon when the body came out of the water.

The incident angered the residents who stormed the police station, throwing stones and other objects at the police, alleging that they had killed the young man.

The police fired gunshots to disperse the mob.

Several persons were injured due to clashes between the police and the residents and were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Unconfirmed reports have it that another resident was hit by a stray bullet and was rushed to the hospital but died later.

Tension is currently mounting in the area as the bereaved family is accusing the police of killing its kith and kin.

The Upper West Regional Police Commander, DCOP Otchere Boapea, who confirmed the incident, said Kanwei Hanidu drowned when he tried to escape arrest.

He indicated that during the attack on the police, the mob destroyed a police vehicle and other properties.

From Eric Kombat, Tumu



