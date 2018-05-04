Pastor Who Kissed And Fondled Church Member Freed

Some members of Faith Words Ministry nearly turned the premises of an Accra Circuit Court into a church auditorium when their pastor who was accused of kissing and fondling a member during prayers was acquitted and discharged.
Pastor Edmond Adjei Karikari was held on a charge of indecent assault but the court presided over by Mrs Abena Oppong Adjin-Doku however found him not guilty at the end of the trial.
This compelled members of the church who were in court to sing gospel tunes in praise of their maker.
Pastor Karikari, who is in his early 40’s, nearly created a scene at the court when the judgement was being read.
As the judge read out her judgement, pastor Karikari was seen in a prayer mood and was reciting some words.
This attracted the attention of the trial judge who asked Pastor Karikari: ‘What is it? It is too late now to pray. I have written what is before me already.’
Earlier, the Prosecution led by Detective Inspector Kofi Atimbire said the complainant is an 18- year old student residing at Chantan with her mother and other siblings.
Detective Inspector Atimbire said the victim and her mother are members of the accused’s church at Nii Boi Town.
On July 26, 2016 after closing from a prayer meeting, Pastor Karikari told the victim’s mother that he had had a revelation about the victim and requested that she should be sent to him.
Based on that on August 30, 2016, Pastor Karikari called the victim and her mother again over the revelation.
The prosecution said on the same day, the victim went to the accused house to see him following instructions from her mother.
The prosecution said during the meeting Karikari indicated that he had had another revelation showing that she had abdominal pains.
Pastor Karikari therefore brought out anointing oil and asked the complainant to sit by him in a sofa chair and she obliged.
The prosecution said Pastor Karikari folded the complainant’s sweater up and pulled her trousers downwards and administered the anointed oil on her navel and abdomen.
According to the prosecutor, Pastor Karikari lifted the complainant from the sofa chair, held her tight, fondled and kissed her.
A report was made to the Police and Pastor Karikari was arrested.
