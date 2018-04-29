Book Binder Sexually Abused Two Minors

Dan Soko
A 26-year old book binder has been sentenced to 12 months imprisonment by an Accra Circuit Court for sexually abusing two minors at Town Council Line in Accra.

Francis Tetteh is said to have engaged the two minors aged six and seven to pull his manhood and after attaining organism he then inserts his fingers into their vagina.

Police say Tetteh used his mobile phone loaded with movies to lure the minors before carrying out his act.

Tetteh, who was charged with two counts of indecent assault, pleaded guilty.

The court presided over by Mrs Abena Oppong Adjin-Doku convicted Tetteh to six months jail term on each count. Sentences were to run consecutively.

Tetteh told the court that the two minors ‘forced’ him to insert his fingers into their vagina.

‘When I am alone, whenever I think about the act, I go and do it. I am not married and I don’t have a girlfriend.’

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Judith B. Asante said the complainants are co- tenants residing at Town Council Line and the minors are their daughters.

Prosecution said Tetteh, who is a book binder, usually comes to the victims’ house in the evenings and they watch movies on his mobile phone.

According to prosecution, since last year, anytime Tetteh calls the minors to watch movies on his cell phone, he would remove his manhood and place same into the seven year old girl’s palm and instruct her to pull same until he reach his organism after which he insert his fingers into her vagina.

Prosecution said he repeated the act on the two minors any time he is in the vicinity.

Three weeks ago, prosecution said, the parents of the victims detected an unusual behaviour of the minors and when questioned the narrated their ordeal to their respective parents and a report was made to the Police where two medical report forms were issued to them to seek medical care.

Tetteh in his caution statement admitted the offence.

GNA
By Joyce Danso, GNA

