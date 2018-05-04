Investigative Report On Newmont Mine Accident Released

Dan Soko
Investigative Report On Newmont Mine Accident Released

A six-member investigative team commissioned by Mr John Peter Amewu, the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, to conduct technical investigations into the cause of the Newmont Ahafo Mine fatal accident, on Friday presented its report to the Minister.

The accident, which occurred on April 7, 2018, at Kenyase No.2 in the Brong Ahafo Region, claimed the lives of six workers of the Consar Construction Company Limited, a sub-contracting firm working on a reclaim tunnel roof at the Newmont Ahafo Mill Expansion Project.

Mr Frederick Gyebi, the Chairman of the Committee, who is a Principal Inspector of Mines at the Minerals Commission, presented the Report to the Minister at a brief ceremony at the Ministry in Accra.

Mr Amewu expressed appreciation to the Committee for the expeditious manner in which it conducted the investigations and gave the assurance that the Government would swiftly implement the recommendations.

‘We will examine the Report and the recommendations will be taken seriously because we’re a government that believes in the rule of law and governance practices must be adhered to, and contractors must know their level of specifications and what to do in terms of supervision,” he stated.

He said it was high time engineers of mining firms adhered strictly to laid down regulatory framework to safeguard the safety of their workers and the public as a whole.

He observed that over the years, multi-national firms operating in advanced countries often complied with specifications, however, they tended to breach those specifications whenever they came to the developing nations like Ghana.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Mr Amewu said the Government had not gone to sleep on the illegal small-scale mining fight, otherwise known as ‘galamsay,’ noting that the next phase of the fight would be geared towards implementing the multi-sectoral integrated mining project.

He said, this year, the Government’s attention had shifted to implementing land sector reforms to enhance client service delivery.

The details of the Report were not disclosed to the media.

Loading...


Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Medikal – Adwee Ba (Prod. by Halm)

May 04, 2018

Barima Sidney – Kpeeeeh (Prod by Gigzbeat)

April 29, 2018

Bisa Kdei – Ewiase

May 04, 2018

Showboy – Sankofa (Prod. by Ivanbeatz)

May 06, 2018

Shatta Wale – Storm Energy

May 06, 2018

Atumpan – Slay Mama (Prod. by Dr. Raybeat)

April 22, 2018

Most Read News

Trending GH: Ghanaians react to Wenger's departure from Arsenal at the end of the season

April 20, 2018
SAD NEWS... Former Kotoko Defender Kwaku Duah Is Dead

SAD NEWS... Former Kotoko Defender Kwaku Duah Is Dead

April 21, 2018
I’m not the first female artiste to expose my ‘sex organ’ on stage – Raquel

I’m not the first female artiste to expose my ‘sex organ’ on stage – Raquel

April 22, 2018

Politics: George H.W. Bush hospitalized and in intensive care

April 23, 2018

Two granted GHC20,000.00 bail for defilement

April 23, 2018
Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv

Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv

April 21, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


NDC Suspends Akropong Chairman

May 19, 2018

Bukom Banku Granted Bail

May 19, 2018

Free SHS To Be Extended To 2nd Year Students By September – Nana Addo

May 19, 2018

Berekum Chelsea striker Stephen Amankona accepts criticism from coach Svetislav Tanasijevic 

May 19, 2018

Brong Ahafo: Hunter Kills Hunter

May 19, 2018

Investigative Report On Newmont Mine Accident Released

May 19, 2018

UNICEF Challenged Media To Protect Rights Of Children

May 19, 2018

Christ Apostolic Church Rises Against Gay Marriages

May 19, 2018

MOST POPULAR

About $29,000 Discrepancy Discovered In 2015 GHEITI Report

May 17, 2018

3 ECG Meter Thieves Arrested

May 17, 2018

2 Gets 20 Years For Armed Robbery, Wee

May 17, 2018

Meteo Agency Warns Of ‘Heavy Rainstorm’ Today

May 17, 2018

Nana B, Abdul Ganiyu In Election Alliance

May 17, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!