Brong Ahafo: Hunter Kills Hunter

Dan Soko

A 40-year old hunter, Kofi Adu, has been shot dead in the Yaamaano forest at Agyarekrom, near Kukuom in the Asunafo South District of Brong-Ahafo Region by a colleague hunter, Yaw Nyame, aged 43.

Chief Inspector Augustine Kingsley Oppong, the Regional Police Public Relations Officer, told the Ghana News Agency on Thursday in Sunyani, that two people Kwaku Dwumfour, a 62-year old farmer and one Issah Brimah, reported the incident on Tuesday May 8, 2018 to the Kukuom Police.

He said the two went to the Yaamaano forest to hunt for ‘bushmeat’ at about 1730 hours and suspect Nyame in attempt to shoot a certain animal from afar mistakenly shot deceased with a locally manufactured single barrelled gun.

Chief Inspector Oppong said there was another group of hunters in the forest at the time and the group quickly rushed Adu to the Goaso Government Hospital but he was pronounced dead on arrival and the body has been deposited at the Hospital’s mortuary pending autopsy.

He said suspect Nyame has been arrested and detained by the Kukuom Police to assist in investigations.

