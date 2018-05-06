Free SHS To Be Extended To 2nd Year Students By September – Nana Addo

Dan Soko

President Nana Akufo-Addo

Second year students at the senior high school will not be expected to pay for second cycle education from September this year.

This is because President Akufo-Addo has said that his government will extend its flagship Free Senior High School policy to second year students beginning next academic year.

The president made this revelation at a durbar in Busunya in the Nkoranza North District of the Brong-Ahafo Region as part of activities marking his 3-day tour of the area, saying “Free SHS has come to pass. In September, second year students will be rolled onto the programme.”

The free SHS programme which was rolled out in September 2017 has been fraught with some challenges.

The government has however given the assurance that the programme will be sustained despite the challenges.

Chiefs commend Nana Addo 

The Ankobeahene and acting President of the Nkoranza Traditional Council, Oheneba Adjei Baffo at the gathering also commended the President for implementing the free SHS policy and other programmes geared towards improving the quality of lives of the Ghanaian people over the last 16 months, the period of stay of his government in office.

“Your Excellency, I seize this opportunity to commend you and your government for the various interventional programmes, like Free SHS, Planting for Food and Jobs, and the Nations Builders Corps (NABCO)”, Oheneba Adjei Baffo.

Additionally, the acting President of the Nkoranza Traditional Council thanked President Akufo-Addo for “honouring his campaign promise of creating new regions. It is on this score that two new Regions will be carved out of Brong Ahafo Region.”

The Chief said, “Nkoranzaman, as well as all other paramountcies falling within the proposed Brong East Region, are much grateful to you for such consideration, in fulfilment of your campaign promise of creating new regions.”
Oheneba Adjei Baffo stated that the Nkoranza Paramountcy “has vast lands, minerals, rivers, gold deposits, human resources to boost effective administration of the new region.”

The Nkoranza Chief made this known at Busunya, in the Nkoranza North Constituency, when

President Akufo-Addo met with “the Coalition of Zone ‘A’ Chiefs”, on day one of the President’s ttoursof the Brong Ahafo Region.

Also present at the durbar was the Omanhene of the Techiman Traditional Council, Nana Oseadeayo Akumfi Ameyaw IV, who spoke on behalf of the Bono East Coalition, thanked President Akufo-Addo for fulfilling his campaign pledge of creating new regions.

He stated that the proposed creation of the Bono East Region would be viable because of the presence of an abundance of human and natural resources needed to sustain the region.

“If you (President Akufo-Addo) help us create this region, it will be truly historic. Help us, so that it becomes your legacy. Indeed, it was during Kwame Nkrumah’s time that the Brong Ahafo Region was created. Let it also be said that it was during President Akufo-Addo and the NPP’s time that the Bono East Region was created,” Nana Oseadeayo Akumfi Ameyaw IV said.

-Citifmonline



Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Stonebwoy ft. Baby Jet – Dirty Enemies (Prod. by MOG Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Atumpan – Slay Mama (Prod. by Dr. Raybeat)

April 22, 2018

Barima Sidney – Mpinatwe3 (Prod. by Kin Dee)

April 29, 2018

Bisa Kdei – Ewiase

May 04, 2018

Olamide – Omo Ologo (Prod. by S’Bling)

May 04, 2018

Barima Sidney – Kpeeeeh (Prod by Gigzbeat)

April 29, 2018

Most Read News

Politics: George H.W. Bush hospitalized and in intensive care

April 23, 2018

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018
Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv

Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv

April 21, 2018
Fake Journalists Scandal: ‘I’m innocent’- Sahnoon Mohammed

Fake Journalists Scandal: ‘I’m innocent’- Sahnoon Mohammed

April 20, 2018

Wa UDS students raise red flag over ‘passport fraud’

April 23, 2018
Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


NDC Suspends Akropong Chairman

May 19, 2018

Bukom Banku Granted Bail

May 19, 2018

Free SHS To Be Extended To 2nd Year Students By September – Nana Addo

May 19, 2018

Berekum Chelsea striker Stephen Amankona accepts criticism from coach Svetislav Tanasijevic 

May 19, 2018

Brong Ahafo: Hunter Kills Hunter

May 19, 2018

Investigative Report On Newmont Mine Accident Released

May 19, 2018

UNICEF Challenged Media To Protect Rights Of Children

May 19, 2018

Christ Apostolic Church Rises Against Gay Marriages

May 19, 2018

MOST POPULAR

About $29,000 Discrepancy Discovered In 2015 GHEITI Report

May 17, 2018

3 ECG Meter Thieves Arrested

May 17, 2018

2 Gets 20 Years For Armed Robbery, Wee

May 17, 2018

Meteo Agency Warns Of ‘Heavy Rainstorm’ Today

May 17, 2018

Nana B, Abdul Ganiyu In Election Alliance

May 17, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!