Bukom Banku Granted Bail

Dan Soko

Bukom Banku

An Accra Circuit Court has granted bail to Braimah Kamako, popularly known as Bukom Banku, in the sum of GH¢30,000.00 for causing harm and unlawful damage.

Bukom Banku’s lawyer, Nii Quaye Myres, who reported sick, said the accused Bukom is also indisposed and produced documents to that effect.

He told the court that he informed the investigator in the case about their inability to appear before court previously.

The court granted the boxer bail with two sureties.

The court also asked the investigator to take passport-sized picture of the accused, as well as photocopies of the sureties’ Identity Cards.

The accused pleaded not guilty to assault, causing harm to two persons and causing unlawful damage.

Bukom Banku is to reappear in court on June 21, 2018.

The complainants and other accused persons were not in court.



About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

