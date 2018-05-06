NDC Suspends Akropong Chairman

The Eastern Regional Secretariat of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has suspended four executives in the Akropong Constituency for violating the party’s constitution during the 2016 electioneering campaign.
The suspended executives are the Constituency Chairman, Daniel Ofori Atta; Secretary, Adomako Kwabi; Deputy Organizer, Godfred Sackey and former organizer, Umaru Philip Brima.
The Regional Secretariat suspended the four executives after it received a petition filed by 17 branch executives in the Akropong Constituency.
In the said petition sighted by DAILY GUIDE, the branch executives pointed out that the constituency chairman, Daniel Ofori Atta during the 2015 parliamentary primaries openly campaigned for Margret Ansah in clear violation of the party’s constitution.
According to them, after losing the primaries, Margret Ansah organized a party in the house of the chairman, adding that Mr. Ofori Atta openly declared support for the independent candidate Asiedu Offei.
“In view of this, coordinators and branch executives, who are loyalists of the chairman and Mrs Margret Ansah, were made to pledge their support for the independent candidate under the full glare of the chairman.
The petitioners revealed that the chairman also used the party’s resources to campaign for Aseidu Offei which led to the humiliating defeat of the NDC in the 2016 elections.
The Constituency Secretary, Adomako Kwabi, was also accused of allegedly taking an amount of GH¢2,000.00 from the NPP.
“They promised to fly him to China for holidays if he does not openly campaign for the NDC’s candidate and President Mahama, which he did, it said.
The Deputy Organiser, Godfred Sackey was accused of openly campaigning for the independent candidate and distributing his paraphernalia to the NDC members in its strongholds.
Umaru Philip Brima, former organsier, who is vying for the position again, was also accused of serving as polling station assistance for Mr Larteh.
From Daniel Bampoe, Koforidua
Most Watched Videos
Most Read News
Best Of The Web
- WAFA SC Promote U16 Coach Sadiq Abubakar As Stop-Gap Ahead Of Ebusua Dwarfs Clash
- Let's not split NPP before 2020 — Hamid to delegates
- LIVE UPDATES: Man United 2-1 Tottenham (FA Cup semis)
- Standards Authority to check imports with EasyPass
- Zylofon to sponsor Ghana Premier League
- Police, FDA pick up Tramadol dealers in Tamale
- ‘Gov’t clears GHC1 billion out of GHC1.2 billion NHIS inherited debt’ – Akufo-Addo
- Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv
- Mahama left 678 of the 998 Presidential staffers – Nitiwul
- Government clears Gh¢1 billion out of Gh¢1.2 billion NHIS inherited debt” – Akufo-Addo
- Ghanaian Clubs Work To Thwart Our Efforts In Africa - Yusif Abubakar
- Nigeria's Buhari under fire for saying youths want everything free
- Senegal police fire tear gas to break up anti-government protest
- Burundi MPs approve police searches without warrants
- FIFA Dismiss Rhian Brewster’s Claim Of Racism
- Chelsea’s Alonso Banned For Three Games For Violent Conduct
- CAF Competitions: Nigeria Set To Lose Slots
- Beware of fake news – Mac Manu
- Zylofon CEO donates GHC 20,000 to Ghana U-17 and U-20 teams
- ‘The Tiger’s Roar’ On April 27
- "We Want To Rebrand And Rebuild Ashantigold" - Frederick Acheampong
- Elmina Sharks Prez. Papa Kwesi Nduom Rejects Report Of Assault On Referee Nuhu Liman
- How Police Recovered Stolen Mace Of The Senate
- Ethiopia prime minister names new cabinet
- Oil theft 'costing Libya over $750 mn annually'
- AshantiGold SC Coach CK Akonnor Delighted With WAFA Draw
- Andre Ayew Anticipates 'Difficult' Manchester City Clash
- FIFA Hand Out Fines For ‘Third Party’ Deals
- Russia 2019: VAR Replay Clips To Be Shown On Big Screens
- Microfinance Finance Institutions: BoG to take action against MFIs breaking rules
- WATCH: Lady Kess drops colourful video for "To Wo Boase"
- Strategy: 12-year-old Jeff Bezos designed a survey to rate his middle-school teachers (AMZN)
- Girls & Women: 7 facts that show why poverty is sexist
- Finance: The Southwest plane window blew out after engine explosion, but airplane windows are stronger than you think
- Special Prosecutor: Supreme Court throws Ayine's application against Amidu
- Premier League: Andre Ayew says Manchester City is just like any other team, nothing is impossible
- Help save Ghana from corruption - Auditors told
- Ernest Thompson, others to face prosecution
- Don’t tribalise the creation of new regions - Togbe Afede
- Goil Filling Station nearly got burnt by fire
- Pay your taxes to help in nation building - NCCE
- Three arrested during WASSCE in Tamale
Click Here to Comment on this Article