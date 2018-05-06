$89m Telecom Deal Entirely Different From Subah, Afriwave Among Others

Dan Soko
$89m Telecom Deal Entirely Different From Subah, Afriwave Among Others

The Ministry of Communications refuted claims by IMANI Africa that its contract with KelniGVG for the provision of oversight and revenue assurance monitoring is a duplication of roles.

A statement issued and signed by Communications Minister, Ursula Owusu Ekuful, on Friday, said this current deal is rather providing significant savings for the state for even more work done than in past deals.

“Contrary to claims by IMANI that the contract awarded to the new company is a drain on the resources of the country, the Minister insists Ghana is making a monthly savings of $1.1 million on account of KelniGVG’s engagement,” the statement said.

519201833606 savingswithgvgafterafriwavesubahdeals

IMANI Africa sounded an alarm over the details of the deal and called its termination.

The President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, argued that the deal mirrored the controversial deals the state entered into with Subah Infosolutions and Afriwave Telcom Ltd in 2010 and 2016 respectively.

These deals were criticised by the now-governing New Patriotic Party when it was in opposition.

Aware of this, the Ministry of Communications assured “that the necessary due diligence was carried out during the processes that led to the selection of KelniGVG. A lot of care was taken not to repeat the mistakes of the past.”

“Also, prior to this new arrangement, all relevant stakeholders were made aware of the fact that previous contractors’ services, namely that of Subah Infosolutions and Afriwave relating to traffic and revenue assurance monitoring were in effect, TERMINATED. There can, therefore, be no duplication as alleged by Imani,” the statement added.

When the NPP came into power in 2017, it held a stakeholder conference and the outcome of the consultation process was for the National Communications Authority (NCA) to amend the Interconnect Clearinghouse (ICH) Licence to restrict them to clearinghouse operations and for Ghana Revenue Authority to abrogate the contract with Subah.

“After the forum, a new procurement process was launched in accordance with the law, to select a suitable vendor to meet the requirements defined by the NCA and GRA and in December 2017, the contract was awarded to a Ghanaian entity, duly registered under the laws of the Republic of Ghana called KelniGVG Limited.”

Loading...


Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Tiwa Savage ft. Omarion – Get It Now (Remix)

May 06, 2018

Ayesem ft. Kurl Songx – Relationplane (Prod. by Ivan BeaTZ)

April 29, 2018

Olamide – Omo Ologo (Prod. by S’Bling)

May 04, 2018

Stonebwoy – We Bad (Don 45)

May 06, 2018

Kelvyn Boy – No War (Prod. by Moniebeatz)

May 04, 2018

kumi Guitar – Betweener (Prod. by Jaynim Beatz)

May 04, 2018

Most Read News

I’m not the first female artiste to expose my ‘sex organ’ on stage – Raquel

I’m not the first female artiste to expose my ‘sex organ’ on stage – Raquel

April 22, 2018

Wa UDS students raise red flag over ‘passport fraud’

April 23, 2018
I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018

Politics: George H.W. Bush hospitalized and in intensive care

April 23, 2018

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Aduana Stars owner Nana Agyeman Badu II offers free plots of lands to Zylofon C.E.O

May 19, 2018

Felix Annan Named In Black Stars Sqaud For Japan And Iceland Friendlies

May 19, 2018

Nana Dormaahene Give Zylofon Media CEO Free Land

May 19, 2018

New Board For Directors Trax Ghana

May 19, 2018

Cape Coast: Mankessim Crash Kills Three Leaving Several Others Injured

May 19, 2018

Concerted Efforts For Child Protection Critical

May 19, 2018

FREE SHS To Cover 2nd Year Students By September

May 19, 2018

$89m Telecom Deal Entirely Different From Subah, Afriwave Among Others

May 19, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Fears mount as Ebola reported in DR Congo city

May 17, 2018

UN halts Sudan refugee resettlement after alleged fraud

May 17, 2018

Re-Naming Of University Of Ghana: Is The Debate Necessary Over J. B. Danquah’s Role

May 17, 2018

Death toll from S.Africa listeria outbreak tops 200

May 17, 2018

Mobile Money Interoperability: Occupy Ghana requests details of Sibton, GHIPSS interoperability deals

May 17, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!