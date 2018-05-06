Cape Coast: Mankessim Crash Kills Three Leaving Several Others Injured

A woman and two men died on the spot early Saturday morning while six people sustained various degrees of injuries when their bus crashed into a trailer at Ekumfi Abor Junction, near Mankessim in the Mfantseman Municipality.
They were on board a sprinter bus that was moving from Mankessim to Accra.
The dead whose bodies have been deposited at the Saltpond Municipal Hospital mortuary include the driver’s mate whilst the injured include the driver.
According to an eyewitness, the Sprinter bus, from the Mankessim lane, was overtaking other cars when the driver realized he was going to collide with oncoming cars.
In a split second decision to get back to its lane, the driver could not control the bus and bumped it into the trailer of a truck in the lane of the bus, leading to the clash.
When Citi News visited the Accident and Emergency Unit of the Mankessim Mercy Women’s Catholic Hospital where the injured had been sent, the nurses indicated they were still in the process of resuscitating them.
Five of the injured, including a child, were being treated at the Mercy Women’s Catholic Hospital, but the driver of the bus, who sustained some minor injuries, had his treatment at the Saltpond Municipal Hospital and was discharged shortly afterwards.
A family member of one of the injured told Citi News at the hospital: “Our sister bade farewell to us early this morning that she was going to her husband at Accra, and the next thing we heard was she had been involved in an accident”.
As at the time Citi News was leaving the hospital at Mankessim, an ambulance service was ready to transfer three of the injured to the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital for further treatment.
–
By: Joseph Ackon Mensah/citinewsroom.com/Ghana
Most Watched Videos
Most Read News
Best Of The Web
- WAFA SC Promote U16 Coach Sadiq Abubakar As Stop-Gap Ahead Of Ebusua Dwarfs Clash
- Let's not split NPP before 2020 — Hamid to delegates
- LIVE UPDATES: Man United 2-1 Tottenham (FA Cup semis)
- Standards Authority to check imports with EasyPass
- Zylofon to sponsor Ghana Premier League
- Police, FDA pick up Tramadol dealers in Tamale
- ‘Gov’t clears GHC1 billion out of GHC1.2 billion NHIS inherited debt’ – Akufo-Addo
- Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv
- Mahama left 678 of the 998 Presidential staffers – Nitiwul
- Government clears Gh¢1 billion out of Gh¢1.2 billion NHIS inherited debt” – Akufo-Addo
- Ghanaian Clubs Work To Thwart Our Efforts In Africa - Yusif Abubakar
- Beware of fake news – Mac Manu
- Zylofon CEO donates GHC 20,000 to Ghana U-17 and U-20 teams
- Angola passes law to attract foreign investment
- SSNIT Media Trial Of Ernest Thompson Reckless, Spurious And Mischievous—Lawyers
- VIDEO... Elmina Sharks And Medeama SC Players Involved In Physical Fight
- Monte Carlo Masters: Nadal Beats Khachanov As Djokovic Loses
- Medeama Shocked By Elmina Sharks Fabricated Story
- Hearts of Oak MD Mark Noonan Visits Pobiman With Architects
- S.C directs AG to file statement of case in National Cathedral case
- Ghana-Israel toast to greater cooperation and benefits
- Strategy: Jeff Bezos explains why he will never be satisfied with Amazon's success (AMZN)
- Sports: 21-year-old Jazz rookie was forced into a role change before his career even started, and it looks like a franchise-changing decision
- GBissau MPs extend mandate until November polls as crisis eases
- Queen champions Charles as next Commonwealth chief
- Finance: A bidding war for the maker of Adderall stalled out after just 4 hours (SHPG, TKPYY, AGN)
- Tech: Reddit just snagged a former AOL and Time Inc executive to revamp its digital advertising business
- MTN Ghana to invest $144 million on expansion and new projects
- Tema West MP shows love to students
- Regional Minister pays surprise working visit to Hospital
- Oxytocin failing quality assurance due to heat exposure
- Boye Laryea steps down from race
- Regional Electricity Market will lead to competitive pricing
- Lawyer’s driver jailed five years for stealing
- Two remanded into police custody for robbery
- Fisherman remanded for robbery
- Nigerian convicted for attempting to secure a Ghanaian passport
- Maritzburg United Safest Pair Of Hands Richard Ofori Confident Of Sundowns Defeat In Nedbank Semis Clash
- Match Report: Liberty 0-1 Dreams FC
- Finance: Amazon Prime has 100 million members — here's how to decide if it's worth the cost
- Finance: Tech and tobacco drag stocks into red for first time this week
- Sports: Zlatan Ibrahimovic said the best way to improve American soccer would be for him to have more kids
Click Here to Comment on this Article