New Board For Directors Trax Ghana

Trax Ghana, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) operating in the Northern part of Ghana has sworn in an eight-member Board of Directors into office in Bolgatanga, the Upper East Regional capital to man the affairs of the organisation.
The new Board of Directors sworn-into office by Mr Malcolm Bedzrah, a Bolgatanga Circuit Court Judge would help in the administration of the organisation and the implementation of its programmes.
The new Board of Directors are; Mr Asher Nkegbe, the Regional Director of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) who doubled as the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) Focal Person to Ghana, Dr John Bosco, a Senior Lecturer and former Rector of the Bolgatanga Polytechnic, Dr Francis Kweku Amagloh, a Senior Lecturer of the University for Development Studies (UDS) and Mr Luu Yin, a Senior Lecturer at the UDS.
The rest are; Mr. Zimi Al-Hassan, the Regional Extension Officer of the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, Mr Andrew Opong-Peprah, a Businessman, Mr Emmanuel Abeliwine, Regional Director of the Northern Development Authority and Ms Bride Mambisi Apania, an Assembly woman and a teacher.
The NGO, which was established in 1989, has over the years focused on empowering smallholder farmers in Northern Ghana in the areas of food security and nutrition, alternative livelihoods, commodity enterprise development, education, gender equity, community empowerment among others at the grassroots.
The Circuit Court Judge, after the ceremony impressed on the new Board of Directors to remain loyal and faithful in the dispensation of their duties and also collaborate with Trax Ghana management to ensure the success of the organisation.
Mr Vincent Subbey, the Director of TRAX Ghana, stated that his NGO had empowered numerous smallholder farmers and their respective communities in the form of alternative livelihoods, adding ‘Trax Ghana has supported rural smallholder farmers in the areas of small ruminants, seeds, soap making, dry season vegetable production, and training of artisans among others.’
‘In the area of value chain development, we have promoted Orange-fleshed Sweet Potato as food based approach to addressing vitamin A deficiency, increase food security and wealth creation and the promotion of Non-Timber Forest Products.’
The Director said Trax Ghana facilitated and trained smallholder farmers on contour identification and banding, composting and farm yard manure application, organic liquid manure preparation and application, grass stripping, cover cropping and green manure, tree growing, crop residue management, Farmer Managed Natural Regeneration and the control of bush burning.
He mentioned that the NGO also facilitated the formation and training of lead farmers, Community Based Organisations, Basic Literacy and Simple Book Keeping, Promotion of Village Savings and Loans Association (VSLA) Schemes , farm trust groups, thematic capacity building in the areas of group dynamics, leadership skills and conflict management and resolutions.
The Director told the new Board of Directors that in spite of the above mentioned successes chalked, the NGO was now confronted with funding challenges and appealed to the board to work hard to ensure that the NGO attracted funding to enable it continue with its good interventions.
Dr John Bosco who spoke on behalf of his colleagues thanked the Director and the Staff of Trax Ghana for the confidence reposed in them and pledged that the Board would work hard to ensure that the organisation got funding to improve on food security in rural households in Northern Ghana.
GNA
By Anthony Apubeo, GNA
