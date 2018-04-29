Felix Annan Named In Black Stars Sqaud For Japan And Iceland Friendlies

Head coach of the Black Stars, Kwesi Appiah has included Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Felix Annan in his squad ahead of the two international friendlies against Japan and Iceland next month.
The promising shot-stopper has been a top performer for the Porcupine Warriors in the Ghanaian top-flight league as well as their CAF Confederation Cup campaign.
Annan has made fourteen (14) appearances for Asante Kotoko this season with four clean sheets to his credit.
Ghana will be facing Japan on June 4th and Iceland on 7th June.
Most Watched Videos
Most Read News
Best Of The Web
- WAFA SC Promote U16 Coach Sadiq Abubakar As Stop-Gap Ahead Of Ebusua Dwarfs Clash
- Let's not split NPP before 2020 — Hamid to delegates
- LIVE UPDATES: Man United 2-1 Tottenham (FA Cup semis)
- Standards Authority to check imports with EasyPass
- Zylofon to sponsor Ghana Premier League
- Police, FDA pick up Tramadol dealers in Tamale
- ‘Gov’t clears GHC1 billion out of GHC1.2 billion NHIS inherited debt’ – Akufo-Addo
- Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv
- Mahama left 678 of the 998 Presidential staffers – Nitiwul
- Government clears Gh¢1 billion out of Gh¢1.2 billion NHIS inherited debt” – Akufo-Addo
- Ghanaian Clubs Work To Thwart Our Efforts In Africa - Yusif Abubakar
- Beware of fake news – Mac Manu
- Zylofon CEO donates GHC 20,000 to Ghana U-17 and U-20 teams
- Angola passes law to attract foreign investment
- SSNIT Media Trial Of Ernest Thompson Reckless, Spurious And Mischievous—Lawyers
- VIDEO... Elmina Sharks And Medeama SC Players Involved In Physical Fight
- Monte Carlo Masters: Nadal Beats Khachanov As Djokovic Loses
- Medeama Shocked By Elmina Sharks Fabricated Story
- Hearts of Oak MD Mark Noonan Visits Pobiman With Architects
- S.C directs AG to file statement of case in National Cathedral case
- Ghana-Israel toast to greater cooperation and benefits
- Strategy: Jeff Bezos explains why he will never be satisfied with Amazon's success (AMZN)
- Sports: 21-year-old Jazz rookie was forced into a role change before his career even started, and it looks like a franchise-changing decision
- GBissau MPs extend mandate until November polls as crisis eases
- Queen champions Charles as next Commonwealth chief
- Finance: A bidding war for the maker of Adderall stalled out after just 4 hours (SHPG, TKPYY, AGN)
- Tech: Reddit just snagged a former AOL and Time Inc executive to revamp its digital advertising business
- MTN Ghana to invest $144 million on expansion and new projects
- Tema West MP shows love to students
- Regional Minister pays surprise working visit to Hospital
- Oxytocin failing quality assurance due to heat exposure
- Boye Laryea steps down from race
- Regional Electricity Market will lead to competitive pricing
- Lawyer’s driver jailed five years for stealing
- Two remanded into police custody for robbery
- Fisherman remanded for robbery
- Nigerian convicted for attempting to secure a Ghanaian passport
- Maritzburg United Safest Pair Of Hands Richard Ofori Confident Of Sundowns Defeat In Nedbank Semis Clash
- Match Report: Liberty 0-1 Dreams FC
- Finance: Amazon Prime has 100 million members — here's how to decide if it's worth the cost
- Finance: Tech and tobacco drag stocks into red for first time this week
- Sports: Zlatan Ibrahimovic said the best way to improve American soccer would be for him to have more kids
Click Here to Comment on this Article