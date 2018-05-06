Aduana Stars owner Nana Agyeman Badu II offers free plots of lands to Zylofon C.E.O

Owner of Premier League Champions Nana Agyeman Badu II has granted Zylofon media C.E.O Nana Appiah Mensah free plots of lands for coming in to sponsor the League.

Nana Appiah Mensah’s outfit Zylofon Cash signed a five year deal worth $10 million to sponsor the Ghana Premier League for the next five years.

Osagyefo Agyeman Badu II, who is chief of Dormaa said this gesture is in appreciation of Nana Appiah’s decision to sponsor Ghana’s topflight League through his company Zylofon cash.

“We don’t always have to listen the negative things people say about football and say you will not invest in the game Because we all love that game”.

“Even if there are indeed problems in football, we must all come together and put in efforts to make it better.”

“On behalf of all Ghanaians, we are indeed grateful for what you have done.”

“For this great gesture, the little I can also do to show appreciation is that if you need any land within my jurisdiction (be it Sunyani, Dormaa, Kyeraa etc), I will willingly give it to you free”, Nana Agyeman Badu announced at the Ghana man Soccer Centre of Excellence (GSCE), Prampram last weekend

The bankroller of Aduana Stars made this astonishing gesture days before the GFA officially unveiled its 5-year sponsorship agreement with ZylofonCash as headline sponsors of the Ghana Premier League.

