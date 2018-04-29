Ofori-Atta faulted by CLOGSAG

The Executive Secretary of the Civil and Local Government Staff Association, Ghana (CLOGSAG) says Minister of Finance Ken Ofori-Atta had no “authority” to appoint new directors at his ministry.
“It is against the Supreme Court ruling on neutrality,” Isaac Bampoe-Addo stated on Friday at a durbar held to address the recent clashes in roles between special assistants and civil servants.
The issue is degenerating gradually with the Greater Accra branch of CLOGSAG pestering the National Executive Committee (NEC) to call a strike action.
Mr Bampoe-Addo noted that Mr Ofori-Atta recently publicly admitted appointing new directors at the Ministry of Finance.
“[The Minister of Finance] hasn’t got that authority,” CLOGSAG’s leader insisted.
He warned ministers to be careful about decisions they take especially if same conflict with the roles of staff of the civil and local government service.
“It is a privilege to be a minister. It is not a right.
“Structures have been handed down from generations to generations. It has been tried and tested. If you think you are too wise or you are too intelligent and because of that you cannot work with those structures, you must do the honourable thing.
“You must resign or else the structures will kick you out.”
Source: 3news.com|Ghana
Follow @3Newsgh
Most Watched Videos
Most Read News
Best Of The Web
- WAFA SC Promote U16 Coach Sadiq Abubakar As Stop-Gap Ahead Of Ebusua Dwarfs Clash
- Let's not split NPP before 2020 — Hamid to delegates
- LIVE UPDATES: Man United 2-1 Tottenham (FA Cup semis)
- Standards Authority to check imports with EasyPass
- Zylofon to sponsor Ghana Premier League
- Police, FDA pick up Tramadol dealers in Tamale
- ‘Gov’t clears GHC1 billion out of GHC1.2 billion NHIS inherited debt’ – Akufo-Addo
- Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv
- Mahama left 678 of the 998 Presidential staffers – Nitiwul
- Government clears Gh¢1 billion out of Gh¢1.2 billion NHIS inherited debt” – Akufo-Addo
- Ghanaian Clubs Work To Thwart Our Efforts In Africa - Yusif Abubakar
- Beware of fake news – Mac Manu
- Zylofon CEO donates GHC 20,000 to Ghana U-17 and U-20 teams
- Ghana has moved beyond slogans - Government
- Lifestyle: 2 people dead after plane crash near Belfast Airport
- S. Africa leader curtails Britain trip over unrest at home
- Micheal Essien unveiled as Brand Ambassador for 'Be the Next Champion'
- US military base is already under construction - Former DCE alleges
- NPP Polls: Blay, Boadu head for victory – Survey
- Double Salary: The Tom and Jerry politics will amount to nothing – Allotey Jacobs
- 13 arrested for impersonation in ongoing WASSCE
- Appoint men of integrity to spearhead elections – NPP Canada Chairman
- NASPA launches 8th Terminal Congress
- 3 arrested in Tamale for writing WASSCE for candidates
- KK Peprah awarded doctorate
- Blame Hearts, Kotoko management for poor run in GHPL – Augustine Arhinful
- Politics: Trump went into extraordinary detail on his pitch to put reporters in jail over leaks
- Politics: COMEY MEMO: Trump said Putin boasted that Russia had 'some of the most beautiful hookers in the world'
- PDP Replies Buhari: Nigerian Youths Are Not Lazy
- 5 Ways To Identify Quality Ankara
- PRAYER FOR TODAY
- Ghana’s debt nears distress levels – World Bank
- Six facts about Ibrah One's 'arrest' by Interpol
- Contract workers being cheated, exploited by agencies - ICU Laments
- Otumfuo destools Atwima Chief
- Politics tearing down businesses in Ghana
- If plantain thieves get jailed 15 years, why not ‘double salary’ MPs? – Amidu
- Politics tearing down businesses in Ghana
- Probe auditors of defunct UT, Capital banks - Auditor General
- BoG to crackdown on MFIs breaking rules
- I returned the money when I was overpaid – Martin Amidu
- Asamoah Gyan signs new business deal
Click Here to Comment on this Article