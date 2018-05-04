Schools Receive Furniture From NIPDA

Ningo (GAR), May 18, GNA – The Ningo-Prampram District Assembly (NIPDA) on Thursday presented 500 school furniture to the local Education Directorate to be distributed to schools in the District.
The furniture comprised of 200 table with chairs for the Ningo-Senior High School and 300 dual desks for basic schools who are in dare need of furniture.
Mr Jonathan Teye Doku, Ningo-Prampram District Chief Executive, presenting the furniture, said 300 additional tables with chairs were being made to fully cater for the 500 requested by the Ningo SHS.
Mr Doku gave the assurance that the Assembly would do its best to fulfil learning and teaching materials request from the Educational Directorate.
He added that since the creation of NIPDA, it had spearheaded the provision of quality education in the District, giving the assurance that he would build upon what his predecessors achieved in the area as his outfit was very much interested in securing the future of school children.
Mrs Matilda Amy Quartey, Ningo Prampram Educational Director, receiving the items on behalf of the beneficiary schools, thanked the Assembly for its continuous support.
Mrs Quartey said over the years, the Assembly had provided schools in the District with classroom blocks, school uniforms and other materials to aid learning and teaching.
She however added that a ‘needs assessment’ conducted by her outfit for the 2017/2018 academic year revealed that the Directorate needed a number of furniture for kindergarten, basic and senior high schools in the District.
The Directorate, she said, needed 342 KG hexagonal tables, 2,231dual desks for primary and JHS one and two schools.
Other needed furniture are: 500 mono desks for JHS three pupils, 680 teachers tables with chairs and 1,500 SHS tables with chairs.
