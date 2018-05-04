Royal Wedding fabric appears on Ghanaian textile market hot

While it is unbelievable, MyNewsGh.com has sighted textiles printed in celebration of the marriage of Prince Harry and Meghan in the United Kingdom.

Ghanaians, known for communicating with names of cloths they wear on occasions, also do name and print fabrics in commemorating special events and people.

The family of Ebony had a cloth printed for her marriage while the late Atta Mills had one too.

The Black and white themed picture used for the cloth says ‘Congrats Harry and Meghan’.

Social media has since being buzzing.

It is yet unclear why Prince Harry and Meghan’s royal wedding will call for a cloth in Ghana, but well it is on the market and those interested can get it.

Check it out.

