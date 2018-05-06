Levante hat-trick star Emmanuel Boateng to miss final game of the season through suspension

Ghanaian forward Emmanuel Boateng will miss Levante’s final game of the season through suspension, following the yellow card he received against Barcelona a week ago.
Emmanuel Boateng stole the headlines in Spain after scoring a hat-trick in the game that ended Barcelona’s 44 games unbeaten run. Levante won 5-4 in a thrilling encounter.
Levante travel to play Celta Vigo in the final game of the season and Boateng has been left out of the squad following the accumulation of yellow cards in the La Liga.
The 21 year old in enjoying a good season in Spain, having score 6 times in 25 appearances since joining from Moreirense. Four of those goals against Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona.
His performances have earned him a call up to the senior national team for the friendlies against Japan and Iceland in June.
