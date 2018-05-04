Thomas Agyepong named in Ghana squad despite injury reports

Dan Soko

NAC Breda winger Thomas Agyepong has been included in the Black Stars squad for the forthcoming double header international friendlies against Japan and Iceland despite concerns over his fitness level.

Agyepong had a consistent season with NAC Breda in the just ended Eredivisie championship due to persistent injuries.

The 21-year-old was sidelined with an injury but make a return after five months on the sideline in the side’s 3-1 defeat against AZ Allkmaar in February.

The former Right to Dream Academy player was again struck down with a hamstring injury just weeks after making a recovery, but returned to action after three weeks.

Despite his injury ravaged season, the on-loan Manchester City wide-man exhibited some wonderful performances for the side as they finished 14th on the Dutch Eredivisie standings.

Agyepong will be available for selection as the Black Stars come face to face with Japan and Iceland next month in international friendly encounters.

Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor.

