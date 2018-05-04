Mahama subtly declares to run for president in 2020

Former President John Mahama has indirectly announced his decision to make a comeback to lead the National Democratic Congress (NDC) into the country’s next general elections.

Mr. Mahama has since losing the 2016 presidential election to Nana Akufo-Addo, been discreet about whether to run for the presidency again in the next election.

Over the period, he’s been at the forefront in keeping the party’s spirit alive through the series of Unity Walk that was instituted as part of the NDC’s restructuring drive.

Though Mahama remained tight-lipped over calls by some party members for him to declare to once again run for the party’s flagbearership, he on Saturday responded favourably to the calls.

“To you the teeming supporters and sympathizers calling and requesting me to declare my intentions for the future, I wish to assure you today, that as a servant-leader, I have listened to your calls and reflected.

“I will not disappoint you even as we await the publication of the party’s guidelines for selecting a new leader,” he indirectly declared to contest the party’s flagbearership.

Apart from Mr Bagbin [M] who has officially declared to contest the NDC flagbearership, the two, Mr. Mahama [L] and Prof. Alabi [R] are yet to.

Already, some leading members like Ekwow Spio-Garbrah and Professor Joshua Alabi have served notice they will contest the presidential primaries.

On May 5 this year, Mahama who was president from 2012 to 2017 old party supporters in the Upper East Region that he was soon going to announce his political future, and explained he has delayed the decision to avoid jeopardizing the party’s reorganisation efforts.

“And sooner rather than later. I think very, very soon, I will make my political future very very clear…As I said before, I did not want my decision whether to run or not to run to affect the reorganization of the party,” he admitted.

In a Facebook post Saturday, the former president thanked the rank & file and executives of NDC at all levels for their commitment and the work they have put into the party’s reorganization efforts.

“The zeal and determination of the average sympathizer of our great party is greater and miles ahead of what it was after the December 2016 Elections,” Mr. Mahama stated.

He added: “We need to keep up with the momentum generated and follow the published timelines”.

By Stephen Kwabena Effah|3news.com|Ghana