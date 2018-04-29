Kevin Prince Boateng provides assist as Eintracht Frankfurt stun Bayern Munich to clinch DFB-Pokal

Dan Soko

Eintracht Frankfurt forward Kevin Prince Boateng registered an assist as they thump Bayern Munich 3-1 in the German Cup final at the Allianz Arena on Saturday evening.

Frankfurt, who have not won the Pokal for the past 30 years, went into the game against the Bundesliga champions as the bookies favourites to lose.

The Bavarians giants were however shocked as Prince Boateng set up Croatian hitman Ante Rebic, who made no mistake in sliding his shot past goalkeeper Sven Ulrich on the 10th minute mark.

Robert Lewandowski grabbed a deserved equaliser for the Reds eight minutes into the second stanza.

But any hope of ending coach Jupp Heynckeys’s latest managerial reign with a 19th cup title were dashed when Rebic and Mijat Gacinovic wrapped up an historic victory for the Eagles late on.

Boateng enjoyed full throttle of the game.

Watch Frankfurt cup celebration below:

#DFBPokal Goosebumps???????????? | #SGE pic.twitter.com/UQEXR6xZKF

— Eintracht Frankfurt (@eintracht_eng) May 19, 2018

@ReubenObodai on Twitter

Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

