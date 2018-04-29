Asamoah Gyan dropped from Ghana squad to Iceland, Japan in friendly

Captain of the Black Stars Asamoah Gyan has been excluded from Ghana‘s squad for the upcoming double header international friendlies against Japan and Iceland, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.

Gyan, 31, has was excluded from the latest Kwesi Appiah squad following his inability to churn out game time for Kayserispor in the Turkish SuperLig.

The Black Stars captain has not featured for Kayserispor in their last four games -making only one cameo appearance in the 2-1 defeat against Istanbul Basaksehir.

Gyan has made just 12 appearances and scored three goals for Kayserispor.