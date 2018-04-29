Departing Juventus defender Stephen Lichtsteiner pays tribute to Kwadwo Asamoah

Juventus defender Stephan Lichtsteiner has described Ghanaian wing back Kwadwo Asamoah as a great Champion and a great person after years in Turin.

Both players are leaving the “Old Ladies” after the last game against Hellas Verona. A game Juventus won by two goals to one. The Austrian defender missed a penalty in the game.

Meanwhile, Asamoah did not feature in the game which was his last with the club.

Lichtsteiner posted on Instagram his final good byes to the Ghanaian who he describes as a great person.

“Goodbye Asa … a winning left and right wingback for many years. I say goodbye to a great champion but above all a great man!” he posted.

Kwadwo Asamoah is reported to be joining Inter Milan on a three year deal this summer.