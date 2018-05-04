Hazard’s first half penalty wins Chelsea FA Cup

Hazard scored in the 22nd minute

A 22nd minute penalty converted by Eden Hazard won Chelsea FC this year’s FA Cup final after they beat arch-rivals Manchester United 1-0 on Saturday.

The match played at Wembley was the last game in the English club football calendar this season.

Hazard converted the first half penalty – sending United’s goalie David De Gea the wrong way – after being brought down in the box by Red Devils defender Phil Jones.

The FA Cup win is the only silverware for the Blues in the 2017/2018 season after contesting for four trophies.

It may as well be the final game for manager Antonio Conte as his second season in the domestic league – placing fifth and, as a result, missing a Champions League spot – has been below the Blues’ expectations.

The result, on the other hand, leaves United with no title this season, having placed second behind city rivals Manchester City in the English Premier League.

Source: 3news.com|Ghana

