Gov’t to begin massive road infrastructure dev’t; GH¢100m earmarked

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has announced plans for massive road infrastructure development in the country to boost economic activities of the people.

A number of road contracts are going to be awarded soon for construction work to begin, he said, adding GH¢100 million has been earmarked for that.

He said the projects would involve construction and reshaping of some major roads, town roads and bridges.

He expressed discomfort with the bad nature of the country’s road network and assured it would be tackled.

He was speaking at a meeting with the Council of Ahafo Chiefs on day two of his official visit to the Brong-Ahafo Region.

He is in the region to engage with the chiefs and people to gauge their felt-needs.

President Akufo-Addo said he had noticed from his tour of the parts of the region that nothing significant was done by the previous government in the road sector.

He gave an upbeat assessment of the economy and said they had restored the troubled economy they inherited to the path of growth.

This had come through hard work and he reiterated his unwavering commitment to fight corruption.

Nana Ansah Adu-Baah, Omanhene of Yamfo and Chairman of the Ahafo Council of Chiefs, said the Ahafo area was lagging behind in development and that was why they were eager to get a separate region created for them.

They had no doubt in their minds that the creation of the Ahafo Region would speed up socio-economic progress of the area – ensure that they received their fair share of education and health facilities.

Nana Adu-Baah complained about uncontrolled illegal logging and said that was rapidly depleting the Bosomkese Forest Reserve at Yamfo.

He therefore appealed to the government to act quickly to deal with the situation.

President Akufo-Addo later inaugurated a newly constructed office for District Health Directorate at Kukuom, the capital of Asunafo South District.

Osahene Kwaku Aterkyi, the Omanhene of Kukuom, said the chiefs had earmarked 2,400 hectares of land for the One-District-One-Factory.

He made a plea to the government to improve the facilities at the Kukuom Agriculture Senior High School and to provide the town with a hospital.

President Akufo-Addo assured them that a bridge would be built over the Tano River at Kwaku-Nyoma.

GNA