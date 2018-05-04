KP Boateng Happy To Win DFB Pokal Cup

Ghana international, Kelvin Prince Boateng has expressed his happiness after winning the 2018 DFB Pokal Cup with the Eintracht Frankfurt.

The Eagles shocked the reigning German topflight kings 3-1 at Olympiastadion Saturday.

It is the first piece of silverware Boateng has won in his country of birth, since he made his professional bow at Hertha Berlin.

Pokalsieger ❗️❗️❗️❗️❗️❗️ pic.twitter.com/7QHGM8EdPQ — Kevin-Prince Boateng (@KPBofficial) May 19, 2018

Eintracht finished this season’s Bundesliga as the eighth best team, and this victory means they pick a ticket to play in next season’s Europa League.