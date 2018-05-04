Zamalek Refuse To Let Ghana Forward Ben Acheampong Leave For Free

Dan Soko

Egyptian giants Zamalek have refused to let their Ghanaian forward Benjamin Acheampong to leave on a free transfer following his return from loan.

The former Kumasi Asante Kotoko forward spent the last six months on loan at Petrojet with his performances inviting several suitors for his services.

Egyptians side ENPII, Arab Contractors and Petrojet are all interested in signing the Ghanaian. However, the white castles have refused to let him leave.

According to reports, the management of the club wants the striker to be accessed by new Coach Khalel Galal.

And if the Coach is convinced with his performance he remains but if he is not then a fee will be considered before he is released.

Acheampong’s compatriot Nana Poku is also been monitored by Etoile Du Sahel, who want a swap deal between him and Amr Mar.

Acheampong previously played Wa All Stars, Petro Luanda and El Dakhleya.

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

