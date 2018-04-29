Court Remands Drinking Bar Operator For Making Noise

Dan Soko
Court Remands Drinking Bar Operator For Making Noise

The Nsuta Circuit Court has remanded a drinking bar operator into prisons custody for making excessive noise.

Odehyie Asamoah was charged by environmental officers from the Sekyere Central district assembly, for operating a drinking spot and erecting loud speakers to play music to disturb members of the public, especially patients, doctors and nurses of the Nsuta polyclinic, without permit.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges and would reappear before the court presided over by Mrs. Lydia Osei Marfo, on May 24, this year.

Mr Joseph Puah Aamalesour, the district environmental officer, prosecuting told the court that on May 1, this year, the assemblyman and some town council members as well as the district environmental office receive complaints from the public that excessive noise from the drinking spot was causing nuisance to them.

He said his office together with other key stakeholders in the town went to the drinking spot to advise the operator to reduce the volume on his speakers.

Mr Aamalesour however, said the operator did not adhere to the advice but rather picked a quarrel with the complainants.

He said upon persistence refusal by the accused to adhere to the advice, his office took the matter up and reported to the police who arrested him.

Mr Aamalesour said the matter was later taken to the court to seek advice.

Loading...


Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Barima Sidney – Kpeeeeh (Prod by Gigzbeat)

April 29, 2018

Tiwa Savage ft. Omarion – Get It Now (Remix)

May 06, 2018

Shatta Wale x Natty Lee x Addi Self – True Believer (Prod. by M.O.G Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Ayesem ft. Kurl Songx – Relationplane (Prod. by Ivan BeaTZ)

April 29, 2018

Bisa Kdei – Ewiase

May 04, 2018

Guru – Golden Stool ft. Edem x Lil Shaker (Prod. by Tombeatz)

May 04, 2018

Most Read News

Politics: George H.W. Bush hospitalized and in intensive care

April 23, 2018

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018

Trending GH: Ghanaians react to Wenger's departure from Arsenal at the end of the season

April 20, 2018
Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal: Who Will Replace Him?

Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal: Who Will Replace Him?

April 20, 2018
Fake Journalists Scandal: ‘I’m innocent’- Sahnoon Mohammed

Fake Journalists Scandal: ‘I’m innocent’- Sahnoon Mohammed

April 20, 2018

Two granted GHC20,000.00 bail for defilement

April 23, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


KP Boateng Wins DFB Pokal Cup With Eintracht Frankfurt [VIDEO]

May 19, 2018

Eintracht Frankfurt Shock Bayern In German Cup Final

May 19, 2018

Court Remands Drinking Bar Operator For Making Noise

May 19, 2018

Randy Abbey Lavishes Praises On Zylofon Media For Sponsoring GPL

May 19, 2018

University Of Education Winneba Library Gets Support

May 19, 2018

Let's Develop Models For Technical Education

May 19, 2018

Zamalek Refuse To Let Ghana Forward Ben Acheampong Leave For Free

May 19, 2018

KP Boateng Happy To Win DFB Pokal Cup

May 19, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Sudan teen's death penalty puts spotlight on women's rights

May 18, 2018

Marriage Tips: 4 great sex positions to conceive a baby

May 18, 2018

Performance: Ghanaians adjudged as the hardest-working immigrants in the US

May 18, 2018

24-year-old arrested for attempting to sell AK47 riffle

May 18, 2018

37 Military Hospital Medical Emergency Unit to be closed down

May 18, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!