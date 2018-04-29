Eintracht Frankfurt Shock Bayern In German Cup Final

Ante Rebic scored twice as Eintracht Frankfurt shocked Bayern Munich to win the German Cup final.
The Croatia striker pounced on James Rodriguez’s error to give Eintracht the lead, but Robert Lewandowski equalised.
Rebic clipped in his second before Bayern were denied a penalty in a disputed VAR call late on as Kevin-Prince Boateng caught Javi Martinez.
Referee Felix Zwayer rewatched the incident and gave a corner – and from it, Mihat Gacinovic broke to score.
That third Eintracht goal sparked a pitch invasion by emotional fans celebrating their first German Cup triumph since 1988.
It was not clear initially if Zwayer had blown the final whistle, although the game did not restart after the goal.
Bayern started the match as favourites, having finished 35 points above Eintracht in this season’s league standings, and Lewandowski hit the underside of the bar with an early free-kick.
But it was Rebic who scored first, dispossessing Rodriguez and exchanging passes with Boateng before racing clear to slot a low shot past goalkeeper Sven Ulreich.
Lewandowski’s equaliser – a record-equalling fourth German Cup final goal – came eight minutes after half-time when he met Joshua Kimmich’s right-wing cut-back first time to drive in via a deflection off Omar Mascarell.
Bayern pressed for a winner as the game entered its final 15 minutes. Lewandowski turned one chance wide and Mats Hummels looped a header against the crossbar from a corner.
But with eight minutes to go, Rebic burst between Hummels and Niklas Sule to reach Boateng’s angled through pass and nick the ball beyond the advancing Ulreich – who has been deputising for the injured Manuel Neuer since September.
There was further drama three minutes into stoppage time following Boateng’s challenge on Martinez.
Television replays showed clear contact, yet Zwayer, having referred to a pitchside monitor, refused to change his initial decision to give a corner.
Goalkeeper Ulreich, who had stayed forward from a previous set-piece, was then left helpless as Eintracht cleared, and substitute Gacinovic raced more than 70 yards to run the ball into the unguarded Bayern goal.
Most Watched Videos
Most Read News
Best Of The Web
- WAFA SC Promote U16 Coach Sadiq Abubakar As Stop-Gap Ahead Of Ebusua Dwarfs Clash
- Let's not split NPP before 2020 — Hamid to delegates
- LIVE UPDATES: Man United 2-1 Tottenham (FA Cup semis)
- Standards Authority to check imports with EasyPass
- Zylofon to sponsor Ghana Premier League
- Police, FDA pick up Tramadol dealers in Tamale
- ‘Gov’t clears GHC1 billion out of GHC1.2 billion NHIS inherited debt’ – Akufo-Addo
- Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv
- Mahama left 678 of the 998 Presidential staffers – Nitiwul
- Government clears Gh¢1 billion out of Gh¢1.2 billion NHIS inherited debt” – Akufo-Addo
- Ghanaian Clubs Work To Thwart Our Efforts In Africa - Yusif Abubakar
- Beware of fake news – Mac Manu
- Zylofon CEO donates GHC 20,000 to Ghana U-17 and U-20 teams
- S. Africa leader curtails Britain trip over unrest at home
- PDP Replies Buhari: Nigerian Youths Are Not Lazy
- 5 Ways To Identify Quality Ankara
- PRAYER FOR TODAY
- Ghana’s debt nears distress levels – World Bank
- Homosexuality: He is ‘stupid’ and an ‘idiot’ – Foh Amoaning blasts UN expert for gay comments
- Alleged Fraud: Police deny arrest of young millionaire Ibrah
- Politics: China is obsessed with stopping jaywalkers — and is now spraying them with water
- Politics: Here are the biggest revelations from Comey's memos
- Ghana’s debt nears distress levels – World Bank
- Six facts about Ibrah One’s arrest by Interpol
- Contract workers being cheated, exploited by agencies – ICU Laments
- Otumfuo destools Atwima Chief | General News 2018-04-20
- If plantain thieves get jailed 15 years, why not ‘double salary’ MPs? – Amidu
- Politics tearing down businesses in Ghana – Ibrahim Mahama
- Probe auditors of defunct UT, Capital banks – Auditor General
- BoG to crackdown on MFIs breaking rules
- I returned the money when I was overpaid – Martin Amidu
- Asamoah Gyan signs new business deal
- 'NEPA' Fights Back: There'll Be Chaos If We Don't Continue Estimated Billing
- SARS Men "Torture" Man With A Pregnant Wife To Death
- Femi Falana Raises Alarm Over N1.4Trillion As Subsidy Monthly
- Fayose, Obanikoro, Omisore Lose Over N2.2B; court freezes Fayose's accounts again
- Notorious Gang Leader, 20 Others Arrested
- Update On Senate Invasion & Mace Theft Saga
- Abrogate SSNIT OBS Deal – Franklin Cudjoe
- Bawku: Man butchers four siblings
- World Bank Cautions African Governments Over Issuing Of Bonds
- Double Pay Saga: Controller Rejects Blame; Says MPs Were Trusted To Do The Right Thing
Click Here to Comment on this Article