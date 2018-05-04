Air Force launches rocket attacks against Boko Haram, kills many

Dan Soko

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) said on Saturday that it has used its newly acquired Mi-35 helicopter gunships to fire rockets and cannon at Boko Haram Terrorists at a camp South East Bonne, Borno State, killing scores of insurgents in the process.
The Director of Public Relations and Information of the NAF, Air Vice Marshal Olatokunbo Adesanya, said in a statement that the operation was carried out after an Intelligence, Survaillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) platform had established the presence of the terrorists in the area.

AVM Adesanya said: ” The newly acquired Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Mi-35M helicopter gunships have successfully unleashed their firepower on Boko Haram Terrorists (BHT) at a camp, 9.7km South East of Bonne in the on-going OPERATION THUNDER STRIKE.

“An earlier Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance report had indicated the significant presence of terrorists in the camp, following which Mi-35M helicopter gunships were deployed to attack them on 15 May 2018.

“On approaching the target, the Mi-35M helicopter gunships successfully launched rocket and cannon attacks on the camp, in rapid succession.

“The footage of the attack, as captured by the helicopter’s airborne camera system, indicated the destruction of the targets as the structures within the BHT camp were engulfed in fire while all the terrorists within the camp were also neutralized.

“It would be recalled that the NAF took delivery of the second batch of 2 brand new Mi-35M helicopters on 30 April 2018, following which the helicopters were unveiled during the NAF’s 54th Anniversary celebrations in Kaduna and later deployed for operations”.

Loading...


Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Olamide – Omo Ologo (Prod. by S’Bling)

May 04, 2018

Shatta Wale x Natty Lee x Addi Self – True Believer (Prod. by M.O.G Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Patapaa – Pozo (Prod. by Dr. Ray Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Edem – Fie Fuor

May 04, 2018

Guru – Golden Stool ft. Edem x Lil Shaker (Prod. by Tombeatz)

May 04, 2018

Medikal – Adwee Ba (Prod. by Halm)

May 04, 2018

Most Read News

Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv

Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv

April 21, 2018

Trending GH: Ghanaians react to Wenger's departure from Arsenal at the end of the season

April 20, 2018
Fake Journalists Scandal: ‘I’m innocent’- Sahnoon Mohammed

Fake Journalists Scandal: ‘I’m innocent’- Sahnoon Mohammed

April 20, 2018

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018
I’m not the first female artiste to expose my ‘sex organ’ on stage – Raquel

I’m not the first female artiste to expose my ‘sex organ’ on stage – Raquel

April 22, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Mahama hints of contesting election 2020

May 19, 2018

Kevin Prince Boateng provides assist as Eintracht Frankfurt stun Bayern Munich to clinch DFB-Pokal

May 19, 2018

Mahama subtly declares to run for president in 2020

May 19, 2018

Thomas Agyepong named in Ghana squad despite injury reports

May 19, 2018

Zanetor observes election in Jersey, UK

May 19, 2018

Chelsea didn’t deserve to win – Mourinho

May 19, 2018

Are we eating our meals at the wrong times?

May 19, 2018

Nadal beats Djokovic to reach Rome final

May 19, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Ashanti NPP Communicators To Strike Over Neglect

May 18, 2018

The Deterioration Of The Liberian Health Care System

May 18, 2018

A Man With An Unblemished Reputation, Kamal-deen Abdulai Is The Way To Go

May 18, 2018

The Information Explosion

May 18, 2018

Ashanti NRSC Blames Tramadol Usage For Cause Of Road Accidents

May 18, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!