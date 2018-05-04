Air Force launches rocket attacks against Boko Haram, kills many

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) said on Saturday that it has used its newly acquired Mi-35 helicopter gunships to fire rockets and cannon at Boko Haram Terrorists at a camp South East Bonne, Borno State, killing scores of insurgents in the process.

The Director of Public Relations and Information of the NAF, Air Vice Marshal Olatokunbo Adesanya, said in a statement that the operation was carried out after an Intelligence, Survaillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) platform had established the presence of the terrorists in the area.

AVM Adesanya said: ” The newly acquired Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Mi-35M helicopter gunships have successfully unleashed their firepower on Boko Haram Terrorists (BHT) at a camp, 9.7km South East of Bonne in the on-going OPERATION THUNDER STRIKE.

“An earlier Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance report had indicated the significant presence of terrorists in the camp, following which Mi-35M helicopter gunships were deployed to attack them on 15 May 2018.

“On approaching the target, the Mi-35M helicopter gunships successfully launched rocket and cannon attacks on the camp, in rapid succession.

“The footage of the attack, as captured by the helicopter’s airborne camera system, indicated the destruction of the targets as the structures within the BHT camp were engulfed in fire while all the terrorists within the camp were also neutralized.

“It would be recalled that the NAF took delivery of the second batch of 2 brand new Mi-35M helicopters on 30 April 2018, following which the helicopters were unveiled during the NAF’s 54th Anniversary celebrations in Kaduna and later deployed for operations”.