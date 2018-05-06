Oyegun, House Speaker Shun APC Congress In Edo State

Dan Soko

The National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Chief John Oyegun and the Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Alhaji Kabiru Adjoto, were absent at the party’s state Congress held on Saturday.
The Congress took place at the Imaguero College Hall and was attended by delegates from the 18 local government areas of the state.

All the party executive members were elected through affirmation by the delegates after a consensus arrangement.

Checks by The Nation revealed that 70 per cent of the incumbent state executive members were returned while the former Woman Leader in the state, Aisosa Amadasun, was named the Organising Secretary.

The Chairman of the Edo State Congress Committee, Prof. Okey Onyejekwe, said it was remarkable that the party leaders in Edo opted for consensus arrangement.

