Top Four Affordable Phones Anyone Can Buy

When it comes to cheap, good phones, there are more than enough to go round. This is because the cost of phones has significantly dropped and software is getting better.

Huawei Honor 9 Lite

The Honor 9 Lite doesn’t seem to have any of the usual compromises you’d expect when getting a budget phone. It has an elegant blue design, expansive 5.6-inch display and four cameras. It is also friendly to your wallet.

Infinix Zero 5 Pro

Released on November 22, 2017, Infinix joined the dual rear camera bandwagon – a move long overdue – with the Infinix Zero 5 Pro. The Zero 5 Pro also doubles as the first smartphone from the OEM to feature RAM as high as 6GB.

Gionee A1 LITE

Packing in a humongous battery, the Gionee A1 Lite is a smartphone for users who would like to avoid hooking up to a power outlet frequently. This stripped-down variant of the Gionee A1 also promises something impressive for the selfie enthusiasts. It has 32GB storage, up to 64GB memory card and 4000 mAh Li-ion Battery.

The Nokia 1 runs on Android and has a colourful plastic design. It has a removable battery, two SIM-card slots and expandable storage.

In line with this, Jumia Nigeria shares the top affordable phones to buy.