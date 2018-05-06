[Photos] Mahama among mourners at Super OD funeral

Dan Soko
Former President Mahama (L) had visited Super OD prior to his demise

Former President John Dramani Mahama joined hundreds of mourners as popular comic actor Asonaba Kwaku Darko known on screens as Super OD was laid to rest on Saturday.

The funeral held at Agona Abodom in the Central Region attracted droves of people from far and near.

Super OD, who was popular in Akan series Osofo Dadzie and Obra in the late ’80s and ’90s, died on Tuesday, February 13 after battling a long illness.

Veteran musician Nana Ampadu (L) was also present to bid farewell to his colleague

Agona East MP Queenster Maame Pokua Sawyerr also attended the funeral

Source: 3news.com|Ghana

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

