Appiah names 21 for Stars’ friendlies in June

Dan Soko
Emmanuel Boateng receives debut call-up

Coach Kwesi Appiah has named his squad for the Black Stars’ upcoming international friendly matches against Iceland and Japan in June.

The Black Stars will face the two opponents who will use the games to prepare for the World Cup next month in Russia.

Ghana will also use the games as part of preparations for their upcoming 2019 AFCON qualifying games which will come off later this year.

Below are the players who will represent Ghana in the friendly games:

Richard Ofori (Maritzburg FC, South Africa) Lawrence Ati Zigi (Sochaux, France) Lumor Abgenyenu (Sporting CP, Portugal) Kyere Yiadom Andrews ( Reading, England) Kwasi Okyere (Bayern Munich, Germany) Joseph Attamah (İstanbul Başakşehir F.K., Turkey) Sackey Isaac (Alanyaspor,Turkey) Afriyie Acquah (Torino, Italy) Kassim Nuhu (Young Boys, Switzerland) Dwamena Raphael (FC Zurich, Switzerland) Frank Acheampong (Tianjin Teda, China) Yiadom Boakye (Jiangsu Suning, China) Wakaso Mubarak (Deportivo Alaves) Thomas Partey (Atletico Madrid,Spain) Emmanuel Boateng (Levante, Spain) Gyasi Edwin (CSKA Sofia, Bulgaria) Thomas Agyepong (NAC Breda, Holland) Rashid Sumaila ( Al Gharafa, Qatar) Nicholas Opoku (Club African, Tunisia) Nana Ampomah (Waasland- Beveren, Belgium) Albert Adomah (Aston Villa, England)

Source: GFA

