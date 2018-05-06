Nadal beats Djokovic to reach Rome final

Rafael Nadal came out on top in a captivating Italian Open semi-final against long-term rival Novak Djokovic as he won 7-6 (7-4) 6-3 in Rome.
A gruelling contest was full of heavy-hitting and dramatic points, with Nadal edging the first set on a tie-break.
Djokovic, who is trying to get back to his best after returning from elbow surgery in January, faded in the second set as Nadal powered to victory.
The Spaniard will face Germany’s Alexander Zverev in Sunday’s final.
Zverev, the world number three, beat Croatia’s Marin Cilic 7-6 (15-13) 7-5.
“It was a tough match,” said 31-year-old Nadal. “Playing against him is always a challenge.
“I played a couple of bad shots serving for the first set. Against him you always have to play at the limit of your game.
“I needed to play aggressive with my forehand. When I didn’t do that is when I suffered.
“This victory is a good confidence for me.”
This was the 51st meeting between the pair and first since 16-time Grand Slam winner Nadal beat the Serb in May 2017.
There were concerns over how 30-year-old Djokovic would fare considering his quarter-final victory late on against Kei Nishikori the previous day, but he looked back to his best in the first set.
The pair traded some punishing blows in front of a enraptured crowd and, even though Nadal led 5-2, Djokovic recovered to take three games in a row on the way to sending the opener to a tie-break.
It was 3-3 at the change of ends before Nadal stepped it up and his forehand came to the fore as he won it 7-4.
Nadal broke Djokovic to love in third game of the second set as the efforts of the Serb took their toll on him.
The Spaniard was taken to deuce in the eighth game but held on before securing a victory which has him trailing 26-25 in the head-to-head contests between the two.
Zverev on a roll in 2018
Zverev will aim for an upset of Nadal on Sunday as well as a clay-court Masters double after winning Madrid last weekend.
The 21-year-old German will be playing his fifth final in the past 10 Masters events – he won Rome and Montreal in 2017 and played the Miami final this season.
The win over world number five Cilic – including a tie-break that lasted 20 minutes – extended his current win streak to 13 matches while he has 30 match wins in total in 2018.
Source: BBC
Most Watched Videos
Most Read News
Best Of The Web
- WAFA SC Promote U16 Coach Sadiq Abubakar As Stop-Gap Ahead Of Ebusua Dwarfs Clash
- Let's not split NPP before 2020 — Hamid to delegates
- LIVE UPDATES: Man United 2-1 Tottenham (FA Cup semis)
- Standards Authority to check imports with EasyPass
- Zylofon to sponsor Ghana Premier League
- Police, FDA pick up Tramadol dealers in Tamale
- ‘Gov’t clears GHC1 billion out of GHC1.2 billion NHIS inherited debt’ – Akufo-Addo
- Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv
- Mahama left 678 of the 998 Presidential staffers – Nitiwul
- Government clears Gh¢1 billion out of Gh¢1.2 billion NHIS inherited debt” – Akufo-Addo
- Ghanaian Clubs Work To Thwart Our Efforts In Africa - Yusif Abubakar
- Beware of fake news – Mac Manu
- Zylofon CEO donates GHC 20,000 to Ghana U-17 and U-20 teams
- Africans! Sorry for Aids and Ebola
- NPP Polls: Consider gender balance - Aspirant to delegates
- The Obsession Of African Leaders Seeking Miracle Treatments Abroad
- Where is the legal acumen of Akufo-Addo to solve "legal problems" undermining his administration and Ghana's integrity?
- Join Free Digital Entrepreneurship Training
- What Does Politics In America Mean To The Common African?
- Cabinet reshuffle ahead of Burundi referendum
- J.E Sarpong Warns Paa Kwesi Fabin Over His Choice Of Words After 'Magician' Comments
- Huddersfield Town Striker Collin Quaner Holds Black Stars Talks With Coach Kwesi Appiah
- Debutants Karela FC Lose Dependable Goalkeeper Isaac Hagan For THREE Months
- Black Stars Captain Asamoah Gyan Partners Top UK Investment Company
- Bechem United Defender Alfred Nelson Jumps To Referee Nuhu Liman’s Defence, Insists He Is The Best Referee In Ghana
- Former Chelsea Legend Michael Essien Unveiled As Brand Ambassador For 'Be the Next Champion'
- Europa League Trophy Stolen From Vehicle In Mexico
- CONFIRMED... Zylofon Media To Sponsor Ghana Premier League
- Why You Should Stop Worrying About Making A Big Impact
- 'Strange Bird' Killed After Flying Into A Locked Church In Delta
- Rich Kidnapper Evans' Arrest: 45 Police Officers Get Big Promotion
- UK says would support Zimbabwe return to Commonwealth
- Zimbabwe parliament summons Mugabe on May 9
- Photos: Tricycle Rider Escapes Death After Careless Driver Grazed His Bike
- Bank of Ghana To Introduce Mobile Payment For Accessing Collateral Registry
- Agbozume Weavers Bow To Uncle T
- Pogba Bounces Back
- Things Will Improve - Kotoko Coach
- Viera To Replace Wenger
- INFOGRAPHIC: Three Lead Race For GPL Goalking Glory
- Jordan Ayew Salute Swansea City Supporters
- GPL Preview: Five Things To Expect. But, Where's Aminu Mohammed?
Click Here to Comment on this Article