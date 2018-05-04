Mahama hints of contesting election 2020

Former President John Mahama has hinted that he may consider running for the presidency on the ticket of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) again.
He said he has reflected on the numerous calls by the party’s teeming supporters and sympathizers to declare his intention regarding running again.
In a Facebook post, Saturday, Mr Mahama was coy on emphatically stating he will be the NDC’s flagbearer but said “I will not disappoint you even as we await the publication of the party’s guidelines for selecting a new leader.”
The issue of who leads the largest opposition party into the next general election in 2020 has been a hot potato for political analysts.
Mr Mahama polled a little above 44% of total votes cast in the last election, the lowest for an incumbent President, and losing the Presidency to the New Patriotic Party’s Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in 2016.
This has brought serious debate within the NDC if he needs to be given the opportunity to run again considering he will serve only one term.
Some names making the rounds include former National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) boss, Sylvester Mensah; Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Bagbin and former legislator for Ledzekuku, Joshua Alabi.
When the former President was asked at one of their Unity Walks -organised to unite the party- in the Central Region last year he declined to state his stance.
He only stressed the need for the leadership of the Party across the structures -Branch, Constituency, Regional and National – to work towards educating supporters on the ongoing Branch reorganization activities.
He implored the executives to use the opportunity to build up the support base of the party in their communities.
Speaking on the issue recently in Bolgatanga, Mr Mahama said with the branching of the party completed and “the reorganization of the party on track…the time is arriving when I need to make a decision.”
More soon…
Read Full Story
Most Watched Videos
Most Read News
Best Of The Web
- WAFA SC Promote U16 Coach Sadiq Abubakar As Stop-Gap Ahead Of Ebusua Dwarfs Clash
- Let's not split NPP before 2020 — Hamid to delegates
- LIVE UPDATES: Man United 2-1 Tottenham (FA Cup semis)
- Standards Authority to check imports with EasyPass
- Zylofon to sponsor Ghana Premier League
- Police, FDA pick up Tramadol dealers in Tamale
- ‘Gov’t clears GHC1 billion out of GHC1.2 billion NHIS inherited debt’ – Akufo-Addo
- Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv
- Mahama left 678 of the 998 Presidential staffers – Nitiwul
- Government clears Gh¢1 billion out of Gh¢1.2 billion NHIS inherited debt” – Akufo-Addo
- Ghanaian Clubs Work To Thwart Our Efforts In Africa - Yusif Abubakar
- Beware of fake news – Mac Manu
- Zylofon CEO donates GHC 20,000 to Ghana U-17 and U-20 teams
- Africans! Sorry for Aids and Ebola
- NPP Polls: Consider gender balance - Aspirant to delegates
- The Obsession Of African Leaders Seeking Miracle Treatments Abroad
- Where is the legal acumen of Akufo-Addo to solve "legal problems" undermining his administration and Ghana's integrity?
- Join Free Digital Entrepreneurship Training
- What Does Politics In America Mean To The Common African?
- Cabinet reshuffle ahead of Burundi referendum
- J.E Sarpong Warns Paa Kwesi Fabin Over His Choice Of Words After 'Magician' Comments
- Huddersfield Town Striker Collin Quaner Holds Black Stars Talks With Coach Kwesi Appiah
- Debutants Karela FC Lose Dependable Goalkeeper Isaac Hagan For THREE Months
- Black Stars Captain Asamoah Gyan Partners Top UK Investment Company
- Bechem United Defender Alfred Nelson Jumps To Referee Nuhu Liman’s Defence, Insists He Is The Best Referee In Ghana
- Former Chelsea Legend Michael Essien Unveiled As Brand Ambassador For 'Be the Next Champion'
- Europa League Trophy Stolen From Vehicle In Mexico
- CONFIRMED... Zylofon Media To Sponsor Ghana Premier League
- Why You Should Stop Worrying About Making A Big Impact
- 'Strange Bird' Killed After Flying Into A Locked Church In Delta
- Rich Kidnapper Evans' Arrest: 45 Police Officers Get Big Promotion
- UK says would support Zimbabwe return to Commonwealth
- Zimbabwe parliament summons Mugabe on May 9
- Photos: Tricycle Rider Escapes Death After Careless Driver Grazed His Bike
- Bank of Ghana To Introduce Mobile Payment For Accessing Collateral Registry
- Agbozume Weavers Bow To Uncle T
- Pogba Bounces Back
- Things Will Improve - Kotoko Coach
- Viera To Replace Wenger
- INFOGRAPHIC: Three Lead Race For GPL Goalking Glory
- Jordan Ayew Salute Swansea City Supporters
- GPL Preview: Five Things To Expect. But, Where's Aminu Mohammed?
Click Here to Comment on this Article