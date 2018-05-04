



Mahama hints of contesting election 2020

Former President John Mahama has hinted that he may consider running for the presidency on the ticket of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) again.

He said he has reflected on the numerous calls by the party’s teeming supporters and sympathizers to declare his intention regarding running again.

In a Facebook post, Saturday, Mr Mahama was coy on emphatically stating he will be the NDC’s flagbearer but said “I will not disappoint you even as we await the publication of the party’s guidelines for selecting a new leader.”

The issue of who leads the largest opposition party into the next general election in 2020 has been a hot potato for political analysts.

Mr Mahama polled a little above 44% of total votes cast in the last election, the lowest for an incumbent President, and losing the Presidency to the New Patriotic Party’s Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in 2016.

This has brought serious debate within the NDC if he needs to be given the opportunity to run again considering he will serve only one term.

Some names making the rounds include former National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) boss, Sylvester Mensah; Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Bagbin and former legislator for Ledzekuku, Joshua Alabi.

When the former President was asked at one of their Unity Walks -organised to unite the party- in the Central Region last year he declined to state his stance.

He only stressed the need for the leadership of the Party across the structures -Branch, Constituency, Regional and National – to work towards educating supporters on the ongoing Branch reorganization activities.

He implored the executives to use the opportunity to build up the support base of the party in their communities.

Speaking on the issue recently in Bolgatanga, Mr Mahama said with the branching of the party completed and “the reorganization of the party on track…the time is arriving when I need to make a decision.”

More soon…

