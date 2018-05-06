Fuse ODG has secured a land at Akosombo in the Eastern Region to build a senior high school and university.
The musician told NBA top player, Luol Deng his plan to expand his school, Wood World Mission at Akosombo when Deng flew to Ghana to tour the institution.
The ‘Azonto’ hitmaker in an interaction with the footballer during the visit on Thursday, May 17, 2018, revealed that the short-term plan for the school is to construct a senior high school.
When the manager of the basketball player asked if he would also erect a university, the English recording artist of Ghanaian descent replied: “yes, that is the long-term plan.” He further pledged to introduce them to the CEO of Ashehi University, one of the top private, non-profit liberal arts college located in Ghana.
Fuse added that most of the children who started the school about years ago will be completing Junior High School in few years and need to continue to the Senior High School hence his idea to raise building for education at the secondary level.
During the visit to the school, Fuse ODG took Luol Deng and his team to the plot of land allocated for the SHS and university. The former Miami Heat and Chicago Bulls top player was happy to be at the site to see the project his friend, Fuse ODG has started.
He pledged to help the musician with the school.
Watch Fuse ODG’s land secured for the Senior High School and University construction.
The post WATCH: Fuse ODG secures land for a senior high school and university in Akosombo appeared first on AmeyawDebrah.Com.
Most Watched Videos
Most Read News
Best Of The Web
- WAFA SC Promote U16 Coach Sadiq Abubakar As Stop-Gap Ahead Of Ebusua Dwarfs Clash
- Let's not split NPP before 2020 — Hamid to delegates
- LIVE UPDATES: Man United 2-1 Tottenham (FA Cup semis)
- Standards Authority to check imports with EasyPass
- Zylofon to sponsor Ghana Premier League
- Police, FDA pick up Tramadol dealers in Tamale
- ‘Gov’t clears GHC1 billion out of GHC1.2 billion NHIS inherited debt’ – Akufo-Addo
- Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv
- Mahama left 678 of the 998 Presidential staffers – Nitiwul
- Government clears Gh¢1 billion out of Gh¢1.2 billion NHIS inherited debt” – Akufo-Addo
- Ghanaian Clubs Work To Thwart Our Efforts In Africa - Yusif Abubakar
- Beware of fake news – Mac Manu
- Zylofon CEO donates GHC 20,000 to Ghana U-17 and U-20 teams
- Europa League Trophy Stolen From Vehicle In Mexico
- CONFIRMED... Zylofon Media To Sponsor Ghana Premier League
- First Trust Savings And Loans Picks Up African Quality Award
- UNDP Disowns Cantonments Building
- Let Us Deal With The Corrupt--DI
- Heads Must Roll Fast and Big Time! (Part 1)
- B/A Police Command Moves To Clamp Down On Criminals
- Grandfather Caged Following Shooting Of 6-Year-Old Boy
- FDA Declares War On Tramadol Dealers In B/A
- PUWU Takes On MiDA's Selection Of Meralco As ECG Manager
- Surprise and concern as king changes Swaziland's name
- France deports Salafist preacher accused of hate speech
- Jordan Ayew Nominated For Swansea City Supporters' Player of the Season
- Rexona Launches Grassroots African Football Development Programme With Chelsea FC
- Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal: Who Will Replace Him?
- Blame Appointment Committee For Nuhu Liman's Assault - Nana Oduro Sarfo
- Demand: I need a new car from Akufo-Addo - Akua Donkor
- Strategy: Kardashian sisters are the latest victims of America's retail apocalypse
- Tech: The dazzling Lyrid meteor shower peaks this weekend — here's how to see the shooting stars
- Tech: Marvel Cinematic Universe movies are better with female superheroes — and 5 other facts from Rotten Tomatoes
- Politics: 1 student shot, another in custody after shooting at Florida high school, authorities say
- Politics: Senator Chuck Schumer is introducing legislation to decriminalize marijuana at the federal level
- Tech: China's latest energy megaprojects show that coal is really on the way out
- Finance: Takeda's considering turning up the heat on its bid for Shire (TKPYY, SHPG)
- Ghana Premier League: "We don’t need old man Dong Bortey"- Karela FC coach
- Ghana is looking for entrepreneurs – Agyin Asare
- Five suspected drug peddlers arrested
- “African time mantra’’ is anti-development - DCE
- AfDB/AIMS to strengthen industrial transformation
Click Here to Comment on this Article